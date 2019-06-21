Connect with us
NEWS

Kogi Guber: We Have Pact With APC – Audu

Published

1 min ago

on

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi, one of the aspirants, Prince Mustapha Muna Audu has stated that Kogi state is for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for keeps.

Prince Audu who is also the son of Late Prince Abubakar Audu further stated that Kogi had made a pact with the APC and as such will remain an APC state.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja while unvailing his blueprint yesterday, Prince Audu insisted he will bring to bear all the lofty ideas his father had in mind for the state if elected.

“As a people, we have a covenant, an unfulfilled one, we have a design, an unfulfilled one, when we began APC, we had social contract with our people, we delivered them from the then government of PDP who were not delivering the dividends of democracy.

“Unfortunately the people of kogi state voted for a better leadership that we did not get. The people of kogi state voted for Prince Abubakar Audu and on the eve of his victory, God called him.

“Since God called him, we the people of kogi state have be in pains, suffering, that is why we know that the convent we the APC people have with the people of Kogi state is y unfulfilled. That is why the people know we have a contract that was somehow truncated and they are once again ready to reawaken this alliance with the right leadership.”

