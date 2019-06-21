Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kogi School Feeding: No Pupil Was Fed With Rotten Food – Official

Published

1 min ago

on

nigeria School Feeding Programme

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) yesterday refuted report from a section of the media that pupils were fed with rotten fish and stale bread in schools under its Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in the state.

Public relations officer, Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral, Donor Agencies and Special Projects, and SIP Focal Person in Kogi, Mr Ahmed Bachido, told newsmen in Lokoja that the reported story was false.

‘’There was never a time any pupil in any school was fed with either rotten fish or stale bread because adequate measures and monitoring are being carried out to forestall such anomalies.

‘’The safety of our pupils is important to us, hence the proper attention and monitoring that the office has put in place to ensure that pupils are fed with quality good food at all times,” he said.

He said that the pilot phase of the programme was test run in February 2019, and the food menu was carefully followed by all the caterers and the food served to the pupils were perfectly in order as directed and monitored.

He noted that the head of Unit of HGSFP in Kogi State, Hajia Khadijat Karibo has been very effective in her official engagements to ensure that adequate arrangement were put in place for effective implementation of the programme in the state.

“The pilot stage of HGSFP commenced in Kogi State on February 8, 2019, and we have organised several seminars and sensitization programmes for the caterers, food vendors, heads of primary schools, store keepers and other critical stakeholders, to ensure strict adherence to terms and condition of HGSFP operations,” he added.

He said that they have also put adequate measures in place to ensure proper sanction for any caterer, aggregator or vendor, who evades the process, adding that the processes involved in getting the caterers for the programme were duly followed.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

nigeria School Feeding Programme nigeria School Feeding Programme
NEWS1 min ago

Kogi School Feeding: No Pupil Was Fed With Rotten Food – Official

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) yesterday refuted report from a section of the media that pupils...
NEWS2 mins ago

C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others

The rice revolution initiative of Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has started yielding results with the supply of...
NEWS3 mins ago

Kogi Guber: We Have Pact With APC – Audu

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi, one of the aspirants, Prince Mustapha Muna Audu has stated that Kogi...
NEWS4 mins ago

Seidu To Bello: I Will Dislodge You As Kogi Gov

A foremost aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi...
NEWS7 mins ago

Auctioneers Urge FG To Speed Up Sales Of Recovered Assets

The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA) has called on President Muhammed Buhari to speed up the process of disposing of...
NEWS9 mins ago

Shun Indecent Dressing, Religious Rivalry, NYSC Tells Corps Members

The director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has admonished all corps members to shun every...
NEWS9 mins ago

Katsina Govt, Banks Set For Account Opening Week

In a bid to reduce financial exclusion of no fewer than 64 per cent of Katsina State adult population, Governor...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: