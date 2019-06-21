Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16

Published

1 min ago

on

Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand with the last kick of their Group E match on Thursday.

Nchout, whose opener was cancelled out by Aurelle Awona’s own goal 10 minutes from time, found the back of the net five minutes into stoppage time to put the African side on three points.

Cameroon go through as one of the four best third-placed teams while New Zealand were eliminated after three defeats.

The result means Argentina are also knocked out of the tournament.

The Netherlands topped the group with a maximum nine points after beating Canada, who ended with six points, 2-1 on Thursday.

“I know the girls inside out, we’ve spent 10 years together. I know their strengths and weaknesses. I talk to them here and there,” Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa told a news conference.

“I told them ‘I know you’ve taken a hit with the equaliser but keep your heads up and focus and do what’s necessary’. We’ve played against Canada, we’ve played against the team that’s top of the Group, we’ll play our best and look forward to what’s next.”

Nchout opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half, netting with a left-foot shot after dribbling past Abby Erceg.

All their efforts appeared to have counted for nothing when Awona deflected Katie Bowen’s cross into her own net, the scoreline then meaning both teams were eliminated.

New Zealand pushed hard as Cameroon looked increasingly shaky, but Nchout kept her cool deep into stoppage-time, beating Erin Nayler with a right-foot effort from inside the area.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16

Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand...
EDUCATION25 mins ago

COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said it accredited 16 engineering courses in six universities across...
WORLD29 mins ago

Mark Field Suspended As Minister After Grabbing Activist

Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister after grabbing a female Greenpeace activist at a black-tie City...
NEWS54 mins ago

Buhari Mourns Prof. Ogundipe-Molara

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia in mourning the passage of Prof. Molara Ogundipe-Leslie. In a condolence message issued...
NEWS1 hour ago

NAPTIP Arrests 20 For Suspected Human Trafficking

The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested...
HEALTH1 hour ago

Yoga Day: Instructor Urges Nigerians To Practise Exercise For Overall Well-Being

An instructor of Yoga, Sanjay Srivastava, on Friday urged Nigerians to practise the exercise at their leisure to improve on...
WORLD1 hour ago

Pakistan Will Strengthen Relations With Nigeria — Envoy

Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: