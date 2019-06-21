NEWS
Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16
Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand with the last kick of their Group E match on Thursday.
Nchout, whose opener was cancelled out by Aurelle Awona’s own goal 10 minutes from time, found the back of the net five minutes into stoppage time to put the African side on three points.
Cameroon go through as one of the four best third-placed teams while New Zealand were eliminated after three defeats.
The result means Argentina are also knocked out of the tournament.
The Netherlands topped the group with a maximum nine points after beating Canada, who ended with six points, 2-1 on Thursday.
“I know the girls inside out, we’ve spent 10 years together. I know their strengths and weaknesses. I talk to them here and there,” Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa told a news conference.
“I told them ‘I know you’ve taken a hit with the equaliser but keep your heads up and focus and do what’s necessary’. We’ve played against Canada, we’ve played against the team that’s top of the Group, we’ll play our best and look forward to what’s next.”
Nchout opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half, netting with a left-foot shot after dribbling past Abby Erceg.
All their efforts appeared to have counted for nothing when Awona deflected Katie Bowen’s cross into her own net, the scoreline then meaning both teams were eliminated.
New Zealand pushed hard as Cameroon looked increasingly shaky, but Nchout kept her cool deep into stoppage-time, beating Erin Nayler with a right-foot effort from inside the area.
MOST READ
Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16
Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand...
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said it accredited 16 engineering courses in six universities across...
Mark Field Suspended As Minister After Grabbing Activist
Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister after grabbing a female Greenpeace activist at a black-tie City...
Buhari Mourns Prof. Ogundipe-Molara
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia in mourning the passage of Prof. Molara Ogundipe-Leslie. In a condolence message issued...
NAPTIP Arrests 20 For Suspected Human Trafficking
The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested...
Yoga Day: Instructor Urges Nigerians To Practise Exercise For Overall Well-Being
An instructor of Yoga, Sanjay Srivastava, on Friday urged Nigerians to practise the exercise at their leisure to improve on...
Pakistan Will Strengthen Relations With Nigeria — Envoy
Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS22 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS20 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell
- NEWS21 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- NEWS22 hours ago
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother 2 Days After Resuming Duty
- NEWS17 hours ago
Breaking News: France 2019: Super Falcons Scraps Through, To Battle Germany