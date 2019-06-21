Connect with us
Maradona Denies He Has Alzheimer’s Disease

Diego Maradona has denied reports that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Argentina legend Maradona would not stay on as coach of Mexican side Dorados de Sinaloa in order to focus on his health.

The 58-year-old, who will have operations on his shoulder and knee, was in charge for nine months.

Maradona, a World Cup winner in 1986, posted a video on Instagram in which he said: “They lie. They speak of Alzheimer and don’t know what that word is, which is very tough. People who have Alzheimer die. I’m not dying.

“That’s not journalism, that’s to get the shortest path to beat someone. I’m not like that, I already won first place playing football.”

Maradona made headlines when he had to receive medical treatment while watching Argentina’s win over Nigeria at last summer’s World Cup, and his return to Sinaloa at the start of this year was delayed when bleeding was discovered in his stomach.

When he returned to Mexico, he guided Dorados to the final of the Ascenso MX Clausura, where they lost to Atletico San Luis over two legs.

