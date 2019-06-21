Masari Harps On Corps Members’ Participation In National Devt

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari yesterday underscored the need for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members’ effective participation in the ongoing effort at accelerating national development by President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2038 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1, 2019 corps members, deployed to Katsina, Governor Masari, represented by the permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Hajia Halima Lawal Othman, enjoined them to participate actively in Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) among others in the orientation course.

“In the course of this orientation exercise, you will be introduced to various issues bordering on good governance, national security and development as well as the economy,” Masari said.

Speaking further he noted, “No matter the situation you might find yourself during the service year, I urge you to see this rare opportunity of your call to service as a mark of honour and recognition of your worth to the fatherland.”

Earlier, the NYSC coordinator in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, hailed the NYSC SAED trainings and activities as a veritable part of the needed panacea to unemployment among Nigerian graduates.

Yahaya, who called for the sustained support to the NYSC scheme by all, appealed to the state government to assist in renovating some camp facilities and construction of more accommodation for camp officials in the orientation camp.