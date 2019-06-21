Connect with us
NAHCON Launches Task Force On Visa Violation, Sets Up C’tees

Published

1 min ago

on

As part of efforts to forestall the issue of pilgrims over-staying their visa permit while on Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has established a Task Force with the directive of being pre-emptive of culprits with membership drawn from various security agencies and NAHCON staff.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to  LEADERSHIP by the Head, Public Affairs Division, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, Abuja, yesterday.

In the same vein, the Commission has also concluded a three-day induction training and inauguration of staff committees charged with the responsibility of monitoring service providers of Nigerian pilgrims in both Makkah and Madinah.

NAHCON Chairman, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad while inaugurating the committees in admonished members on some issues necessary for the comfort of pilgrims. These includes allocating rooms and getting them ready before arrival of pilgrims, adding that they must not be allowed to stay too long at the hotel reception upon arrival.

Speaking further, he said there must not be overcrowding in rooms, pilgrims must not be served cold or unwholesome meals or fruits.

He also enjoined the committees to ensure that there was no breach of contract on the part of any service provider, and where such occurs, the providers must be sanctioned appropriately.

The Chairman urged members of the respective committees to always discharge their duties diligently and not to compromise the pilgrims’ wellbeing but resist temptation and bad temperament, bearing in mind that there will be accountability before the Almighty.

Committees inaugurated include feeding and accommodation in Makka and Madinah, hand luggage monitoring, tents and Masha’er, Turadudiyya (transportation) amongst others.

Heads of the various committees made presentations to provide more insight on expectations and realities on ground.

 

MOST POPULAR

