NDDC Board Swimming Against The Mystery N2.8bn Tide

In this report, RICHARD ABU reviews the current rumbling over a mystery N2.8billion fraud in the NDDC and advised the agitators to allow the interim management team to work for the people of the region.

It is now 18 years since the federal government established the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to champion the development of the oil-rich but poverty-stricken region.

The plan was to use the intervention agency to aggressively provide infrastructure and social amenities for the people whose environment has been despoiled by oil exploration and exploitation activities.

Sadly, 18 years have passed and the fortunes of the Niger Delta have not significantly changed not because the federal government has not showed commitment to the project, but because the leaders of the region have not allowed the commission to work well.

What has become the stock in trade of these leaders over the years is to pull down the management and board of the commission with blackmail and allegations of corruption.

The practice has now assumed a worrisome dimension that in less than a year in office, the current board led by the acting managing director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa and the executive director finance and administration, Dr Chris Amadi, has not be allowed to settle down in office before the members were accused of a fraud of N2.8billion.

Some stakeholders in the region said that the attacks on the officials were designed to make them lose focus and eventually fail in office. Others alleged that it was the handiwork of the Brambaifa’s enemies, who do not want President Muhammadu Buhari to make him the substantive boss of the NDDC. They fingered a former governor of the state, who is allegedly lobbying for the office. in endless allegations of fraud against the Brambaifa’s team.

According to them, the thinking of Brambaifa’s traducers is that to make Buhari turn his back on NDDC’s managing director is to accuse him of corruption.

The stakeholders said that insinuations of corrupt practices in the commission were not entirely strange to them and the various interest groups in the region, but remarked that sometimes it was difficult to wave aside such clumsy allegations of corruption at the mention of the NDDC.

The background of the established perception may have informed the basis for the recent allegation levelled against Brambaifa and Amadi.

But their track record and what they have brought to bear on the commission within the short time they have manned its affairs do not support this position.

One of the stakeholders said that the thoroughness and discipline that the new management team had brought to bear on the affairs of the commission seem to be threatening certain interests in the region.

He said: “The agitations against the renewed efforts by the Prof. Braimbaifa’s led interim management at strengthening the governance structure at the commission started as mere grumbling. What was then perceived as lame talk has snowballed into a full blown gang up against the MD which is evidenced in the persistent campaign of calumny targeted at ousting him from office through allegations of phony deals.

A forthright ago it was reported that Brambaifa and Amadi were guests at the office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) following a petition on the purported withdrawal of N2.8 billion from the commission’s account.

Even though the commission through it directorate of corporate affairs has denied the allegations, describing it as unfounded given the stringent policy of financial regulations in the country, the masterminds have not given up in the quest to pull the two officials down.

According to Mr Chahrles Odili, the director, corporate affairs at the commission, “based on the existing financial regulations it is not possible for anyone to withdraw N2.8 billion in a day.”

To put the record straight, the interim management team responded to the invitation by the EFCC where they addressed all the issues raised in the said petition, he said.

“Having been satisfactorily exonerated by the ati-graft commission, it was very clear to the discerning mind that the allegations were full of slur and distortion meant to destroy the reputation of the acting managing director and members of the interim management committee. The acting managing within the short period has recorded a quick turn-around in the commission, it will, therefore, amount to infantile reasoning for the traducers to think that they can trick the general public into believing that in just two months the acting managing director in one swoop has stolen N400billion as earlier speculated,” another stakeholder said.

A thorough look at all the series of petitions against Brambaifa, one would be convinced that the contents of all the petitions are fictitious and purely a misrepresentation of fact intended to harm the reputation of the MD.

The tactic is not new to top management at the NDDC. One of them said that “we have endured such campaign calumny as there is always something to contend in the agitations and struggle which state takes the plumb job at the commission.”

in a recent statement, Brambaifa’s special assistant on media, Barr. Igbeta Ayebakuro, said that more of such petitions should be expected against the MD.

According to him, this is the price he has to pay for doing the right thing for his people.

Ayebakuro said: “The obvious fact is that a of number of persons has drawn out the knives because they want the job of the managing director and they have sworn to stop at nothing in the bid to have their ambition come true.

“It is a known fact that before his appointment as acting MD, Prof. Brambaifa was the state representative of Bayelsa State on the board, no doubt, he had a clear understanding of what was at stake when he was made the head of the commission,” he said.

Prior to that time, the commission had become big men’s affairs. Contractors were left unpaid and developmental challenges sacrificed on the altar of political connections and appeasements.

Conscious of these challenges, Brambaifa started out with a plan to clear most of the backlog of contractors awaiting payments which ran into billions of naira.

Some officials of the NDDC clarified that the MD’s office does not decide who to pay or who not to pay, but in collaboration with the executive directors of Project and Finance. They conclude on the funds to be released for payment and then, the administrative channels determine who qualify for such payment having certain parameters in mind.

“It is impracticable under the structure at the commission for the managing director to it down on his own to pay out monies to contractors as being speculated, there are procedures at the NDDC,” an official said.

Brambaifa had stated clearly he doesn’t intend to tarnish his image at this stage in his life as the spurious allegations bordering on financial graft levelled against him are trump-up allegations for reason best known to the perpetrators.

“I had informed Niger Deltans that it would not be business as usual in the commission when I assumed duties; we are moving away from the established precedence where only political bigwigs benefit from the funds meant for everyone,” he said.

In an interview, the MD said that he anticipated the prevailing system would fight back to maintain the status quo, adding that, “all I need at this point is for Niger Deltans to keep faith in the hope that together we can build a better society for ourselves and the generations to come; we must not give in to the monsters that threaten us today.”

It is very clear that the unmistakable paradigm shift in the development of the Niger Delta region is manifesting by the day as Brambaifa stamps his imprint on the region.

His admirers said that with the new impetus, the Niger Delta region should expect a harvest of projects and programmes, noting that previously, the NDDC had undertaken many projects and programmes, covering core areas, driven by the needs of the communities.

These include roads, electricity, water supply, shore protection, canalisation and reclamation projects. The Commission showed some determination to create wealth and jobs, reduce poverty and unemployment, improve skills and human capacity, improve peace and security, develop partnerships among stakeholders and attract investments, particularly in agriculture.

Along this line, the NDDC boss is putting the spotlight back on collaborations with key stakeholders. Since the traditional institution occupies a prime place among the stakeholders, it is heartening that Brambaifa has pledged that the commission would work with traditional rulers for the sustainable development of the region.