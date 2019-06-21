Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NDE Trains 1000, Empowers 200 In Vocational Skills

Published

1 min ago

on

No fewer than 1000 people have benefited from training and recruitment of the skills acquisition programme of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Ondo State.

Out of this number, according to the directorate, about 600 persons have already commenced training in Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) in skills ranging from hairdressing, basic tailoring, handset repairs, confectionery, shoe & bag making, beauty therapy, photography and event management.

The training centres are spread across the three senatorial districts in the state at lkare Akoko, Oka Akoko, Owo, Akure, Ondo, Okitipupa, Igbokoda and Ode Irele.

At the flag off and orientation ceremony of Basic National Open Apprenticeship and

Advanced National Open Apprenticeship scheme trainees held in Akure, the director general of NDE, Dr Mohammed Nasiru Ladan Argungu, represented by, Dr JO Oyebode, said the skills acquisition programme of the NDE has remained a veritable tool of addressing the scourge of unemployment in Nigeria over the years, adding that the BNOAS and A-NOAS are designed to compliment each other to ensure that graduate trainees would be able to compete favourable in the business world

Earlier in his welcome address, the state coordinator of the NDE in the state, Dr J O Oyebode, told the gathering that out of the 600 B-NOAS and A-NOAS trainees currently undergoing training in Ondo Sstate, 550 were for B-NOAS and the remaining 50 in A-NOAS.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NDE Trains 1000, Empowers 200 In Vocational Skills

No fewer than 1000 people have benefited from training and recruitment of the skills acquisition programme of the National Directorate...
NEWS1 min ago

EFCC Re-arraigns American For Defrauding 3 Nigerians Of $565,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned an American, Marco Antonio Ramirez, before the Lagos State Special Offences...
NEWS1 min ago

Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos

A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty....
Police Police
NEWS4 mins ago

Police Parade Woman Who Stole 3-day-old Baby In Jos

Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the woman who allegedly stole a three-day-old baby at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital...
NEWS4 mins ago

Epidemic Imminent In Abuja Over Debts Owed Cleaning Contractors

Except the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) quickly pay off the FCT Solid Waste Management and Cleaning Contractors’ backlog of...
POLITICS23 mins ago

2019 Polls: Between EU’s Report, INEC And PDP

After spending 13 weeks in Nigeria, the European Union (EU) Election Observers Mission at the weekend released its final report...
NEWS30 mins ago

SBMEN Calls For Participation In Online, Magazine Editorial Workshop

The Society of Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria (SBMEN) has announced openings for its second editing workshop in the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: