NDE Trains 1000, Empowers 200 In Vocational Skills

No fewer than 1000 people have benefited from training and recruitment of the skills acquisition programme of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Ondo State.

Out of this number, according to the directorate, about 600 persons have already commenced training in Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) in skills ranging from hairdressing, basic tailoring, handset repairs, confectionery, shoe & bag making, beauty therapy, photography and event management.

The training centres are spread across the three senatorial districts in the state at lkare Akoko, Oka Akoko, Owo, Akure, Ondo, Okitipupa, Igbokoda and Ode Irele.

At the flag off and orientation ceremony of Basic National Open Apprenticeship and

Advanced National Open Apprenticeship scheme trainees held in Akure, the director general of NDE, Dr Mohammed Nasiru Ladan Argungu, represented by, Dr JO Oyebode, said the skills acquisition programme of the NDE has remained a veritable tool of addressing the scourge of unemployment in Nigeria over the years, adding that the BNOAS and A-NOAS are designed to compliment each other to ensure that graduate trainees would be able to compete favourable in the business world

Earlier in his welcome address, the state coordinator of the NDE in the state, Dr J O Oyebode, told the gathering that out of the 600 B-NOAS and A-NOAS trainees currently undergoing training in Ondo Sstate, 550 were for B-NOAS and the remaining 50 in A-NOAS.