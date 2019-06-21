BUSINESS
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin If….
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has restated its commitment to resume oil search in the Chad Basin as soon as it receive security clearance.
The outgoing group managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this today when the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, paid him a business visit in Abuja.
“We will go back there as soon as we receive security clearance. There seems to be some prospects there because Niger Republic drilled over 600 wells and now they are producing while we have only drilled 23,” the GMD said.
Oil search in the Chad Basin was suspended after a team of NNPC Frontier Exploration Services and their consultants from the University of Maiduguri were attacked and some of them abducted on July 25, 2017.
He commended the people of Bauchi and Gombe States, especially communities in the exploration area for their support and hospitality, while assuring them of NNPC’s support in the provision of infrastructure and amenities.
On the proposed Institute of Petroleum Studies to be established in Bauchi State University, Baru pledged the support of NNPC and assured the governor of synergy between the institution and the Petroleum Training Institute, Warri, for exchange programs and manpower development.
Speaking earlier, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said his visit was to seek collaboration with the corporation on how to move the state forward.
“We are happy that we have some hydrocarbon not only in Bauchi but also in Gombe both in the Gongola Basin, and we are totally committed to the exploration activities of the NNPC in the area,” the governor said.
MOST READ
Firm To Digitise Police Database
In an effort to improve services as well as strengthen its collaboration with the general public towards crime reduction, the...
Access Bank To Offer Financial Support To Women Entrepreneurs
As part of efforts to provide financial and business skills to female entrepreneurs, Access Bank Plc announced the launch of...
Quality Education Key To Youth Development – Nya-Etok
Politician and Social Housing crusader, Architect Ezekiel Nya-Etok has stressed the need for Nigeria to restrategize their development plan and...
Reconstruction Of Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road To Begin Soon
There are indications that the reconstruction of the nightmarish Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene federal road, which has been neglected for years by...
Masari Harps On Corps Members’ Participation In National Devt
Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari yesterday underscored the need for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members’ effective participation...
Gov Emmanuel Warns Corps Members’ Against Cultism
Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has warned the 2019 Batch B Stream 1 corps members posted to the state...
C’ttee On Property Recovery: We’ve Documents To Nail Dakwambo
The Committee on Recovery of Government Property set up by the Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Yahaya Inuwa, yesterday disclosed that...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION23 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- NEWS8 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS16 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- WORLD15 hours ago
Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Tensions
- OPINION14 hours ago
Obasanjo: The Making Of A Fake Crusader
- NEWS7 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa