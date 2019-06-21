On Gorilla And N6.8m

Nigeria is definitely the theatre of the absurd. Last week, there were reports that a gorilla in the Kano State Zoological Gardens has been accused of swallowing N6.8 million.

According to the report, the finance officer said the gorilla “snuck into their office”, took the money before swallowing it.

When I heard the story, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. This is the third installment in this tragic comedy series of money- eating animals. This country is gradually turning into a huge joke and this thing is not funny anymore. But will you blame the Kano officials?

Recall that Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk in the office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue State, alleged that a snake swallowed N36 million in her office. Also, Senator Shehu Sani, had alleged that monkeys carted N70 million belonging to northern senators in the 8th Senate.

Nigeria is turning into an animal farm and the World will be laughing and wondering what kind of species Nigerians are. Like someone said on social media, God will need another extra one week to judge Nigerians. At this rate, we will soon hear that a lizard ate our national budget or a goat entered the central bank and ate our foreign reserves.