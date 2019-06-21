One Shot, Endless Memories: Impact Of Wedding Videos

Your wedding day is something you want to remember forever. While most couples capture the magic of their special day in photographs, videos can create lasting memories that allow you to relive those moments. MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI writes.

Marriage is the beginning—the beginning of the family—and is a

life-long commitment. It also provides an opportunity to grow in selflessness as you serve your spouse and children. Marriage is more than a physical union; it is also a spiritual and emotional union.

When a man and woman get married, it opens the door to a world of endless possibilities. Marriage is a bond like no other. It gives us a life partner, a teammate, as we move through the challenges of life together.

Marriage is designed for purity. We face temptation nearly every minute and from all directions. The bond of marriage gives us the support to defeat temptation by engaging in deep, satisfying love—a love that gives to, and receives from, our mate physically,

emotionally, and spiritually. And when a marriage produces a child or receives a child through adoption, it is one of life’s greatest blessings. When children are raised in a healthy marriage, they get a front row seat to see and experience the lasting benefits of a strong family. But first, the start of a family life usually comes with a weddingceremony. Wedding videos offer a more interactive way to re-live the magical experience of your wedding day. While two-dimensional photos capture individual motives, wedding videos let you revisit the excitement and fun of your magical day more fully and completely.

Your wedding day is one of the few times in your life when most of the people you love — including your family members, your friends, neighbours, co-workers, former classmates and others — will be assembled in the same place at the same time.

While wedding photos typically include shots of the bride and groom, the bridal party, and the most important guests like parents, grandparents, and siblings, wedding videos offer a lasting document

that includes everybody you know and love. Many couples enjoy revisiting their wedding day time and time again, catching new details and remembering special moments their wedding videos offer them years — or even decades — after their wedding day has ended.

Plus, while some photographs can fade over time, wedding videos can last forever. They also can be reproduced easily and distributed digitally to anybody you care to share them with.

Flipping through your wedding album and looking at the pictures from your special day is nice. But to truly experience your wedding day in vivid, colourful detail, professional wedding videos are a necessity.

For Ogwuche, life’s challenges could be surmounted with focus, determination and hard work. “Be focused, be determined and be very hardworking, don’t let fear stop you from trying out things. If you do not put the first block, you will never see the end of that wall. Also master your skill and keep practicing it,” he advises young people.

“I have always been the type that doesn’t wait for people, when I want

a particular service or thing. I learn that skill and I do it myself, for myself because I’ve grown to know thatdepending on people can

either hurt your feelings or leave you disappointed,” he said. “Therefore I would say, look for what you are good at doing, and see how you can monetise it, basically turning your passion or skill into your source of income. Do not depend on anyone, see yourself as if

it’s you against the world (in a good way) and then take what you can take out of the world not depending on anyone to juggle with your feelings or emotions. Be your own boss. Don’t be frustrated with the country, we all pray for a better Nigeria but for now focus of you developing yourself,” he added.

Towards the mid-1990s, when manufacturers introduced digital cameras, removing the last of the technological barriers that had impeded

wedding videography, it has helped to create memories, which no couple

can afford to miss. The cameras are now small, mobile, worked even better than the already good analog cameras on the market in low light situations, and allow the videographer to be discreet and not an intrusion to the events. Some producers even adopted these digital

cameras to film cinemas. Post-production creativity took a major leap forward with the introduction of advanced tools like theNewtek Video Toaster. This led to the introduction of other relatively inexpensive non-linear editing systems (NLE), which offered the editor many more creative options. But the delivery method still relied on an analog viewing system, VHS videotape. This changed in the late 1990s with introduction of the recordable DVD. Weddings and events were now recorded digitally, edited digitally, and delivered digitally, greatly improving the image quality.

Today, wedding videography had expanded beyond documentation of weddings. The majority of wedding videographers preferred to add the

additional term of “event” to their description of service. New offerings, such as Love Stories, Photo Montages (a retrospective collection of photographs set to music), music videos, family biographies, anniversaries, Bar and graduations, and many other one-time events were also being documented in large numbers on video. The general skill level of the industry’s members improved andpost-production capabilities reflected the standards of commercial productions.