Osinbajo Give Hope On Restoration Of Polluted Rivers Communities

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has disclosed that there is hope of the possible restoration of polluted environment in various communities in Rivers State.

Osibanjo disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while commissioning the liquid waste treatment, located inside the Port Harcourt Dockyard.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, among others.

He declared that the waste treatment plant will restore aquatic life in oil polluted communities in Rivers State.

The Vice President further declared that the waste treatment plant will also boost the economy of Rivers State.

Osinbajo said the project is in line with the Build Operate and Transfer agreement between African Circle and the Federal Government, adding that the agreement is for a period of 20 years.

He said that Africa Circle has by the completion of the facility, executed a good part of the agreement.

The Vice President stated that the Federal Government will continue its partnership with Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited for the promotion of environmental protection and sanitation.

He said the commissioning is another opportunity for Nigeria to lead the way in the improvement of the environment.

Osibanjo, who stated that the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy will be diligently pursued, noted that the dredging of Warri Port is on course with a railway line into the hinterland.

Earlier in his speech, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike called on the Vice President to prevail on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to work with the state government to create the right environment for the development of the state.

Wike also called for the dredging of the Rivers Port Waterway to increase economic activities at the Port, which will generate more employment

The governor regretted that the NPA has not been good neighbours to the Rivers State government.

He informed Osinbajo that the NPA entered into an agreement with the Rivers State Government to construct the Industry Road leading to the Port Facility, but the Federal Agency reneged on its commitment.

Wike said: “I want to report the NPA to Your Excellency, the Vice President. They have not been good neighbours. We entered into an agreement to fund the construction of the Industry Road leading to the Port. The NPA reneged and the State Government had to fund the project single-handedly.

“Till date, the NPA has not paid its counterpart fund for the construction of that road. All they are interested in, is to collect rents from the occupants of the Port.”

The governor urged Rivers State-born orn Executive Director of the NPA to work with other officials of the agency to actualize the dredging of Rivers Port.

He said: “The Port here has to be dredged. Without the dredging of the waterway to this port, employment cannot be generated. I call on the Rivers son who is an executive director in NPA to work for the dredging of the waterway by NPA.”

Wike said he will support Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited to create employment opportunities for the good of Rivers people.

He thanked the company for cleaning up the environment and Rivers waterway through the facility.