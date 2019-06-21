Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Oyo Barbers Protest Illegal Removal Of President

Published

1 min ago

on

Members of the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Barbers (ANB), yesterday, protested against illegal removal of its president, Mr Mufutau Akinbami, from office.

Some of the barbers accused two former presidents of the union of instigating the crisis, forcing Akinbami out of office in order to impose their own candidate, on the union.

Apart from protests organised by members of the union, a concerned group, Veteran Organisation for Human Rights Initiative (VOHRI), had petitioned the commissioner of police, Mr Shina Olukolu, alleging that Akinbami’s life was being threatened in addition to his “illegal removal from office”.

The group’s lead activist, Comrade Ayobami Sakirullahi and General Secretary, Comrade Abimbola Adekunle, accused the two former presidents of being hell-bent on unleashing terror on Mr Mufutau Akinbami as they plan to install new excos, yesterday.

It was gathered that copies of the petition were sent to Governor Seyi Makinde, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Department of State Security and the DPO Agugu Division.

They urged the concerned authorities to intervene in the matter in order to forestall any attempt by the aforementioned members to forcefully install another president.

They said Akinbami’s removal was contrary to sections 34, 35 & 36 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2010, as amended and a negation of the Association of Nigerian Barbers’ constitution Article 15 (1).

The group maintained that, “Mr Akinbami was sworn in as president of the association on November 9th, 2017 and was issued with a certificate of recognition and signed by Chief Abiodun Lawal former president of the association,” adding that “Akinbami’s administration swung into action and things went on without crisis what-so-ever.”

He, however, alleged that, “when all efforts to instigate members of the association against him proved abortive, they then called an emergency general meeting of all executive members on June 2019 where he, Mr President single handedly proclaimed the removal from office of Mr Mufutau Akinbami, without regard to Article 15(1) of the association’s constitution, which states that the president with the support of two, third majority committee by voting, shall remove any zonal chairman if there is any, misconduct/mischief, fraud/stealing.’’

The embattled president, who said that the case of threat to his life had been reported at Ogbere Police Station in Ibadan, called on concerned authorities to intervene so as to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

2 More Bodies Recovered As Niger APC, Senator-elect Donate Materials

       The Niger State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, have donated relief...
NEWS1 min ago

Oyo Barbers Protest Illegal Removal Of President

Members of the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Barbers (ANB), yesterday, protested against illegal removal of its...
NEWS1 min ago

Foundation Provides Medical Assistance To Benue IDPs

A non-governmental organisation, Wang Children Foundation, has rendered medical assistance to displaced persons at Naka Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camp...
NEWS4 mins ago

NDE Trains 1000, Empowers 200 In Vocational Skills

No fewer than 1000 people have benefited from training and recruitment of the skills acquisition programme of the National Directorate...
NEWS4 mins ago

EFCC Re-arraigns American For Defrauding 3 Nigerians Of $565,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned an American, Marco Antonio Ramirez, before the Lagos State Special Offences...
NEWS5 mins ago

Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother In Lagos

A domestic staff has killed his employer and her mother in Surulere area of Lagos, two days after resuming duty....
Police Police
NEWS8 mins ago

Police Parade Woman Who Stole 3-day-old Baby In Jos

Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the woman who allegedly stole a three-day-old baby at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: