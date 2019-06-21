Police Parade Woman Who Stole 3-day-old Baby In Jos

Plateau State Police Command, yesterday, paraded the woman who allegedly stole a three-day-old baby at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos, the state capital and other criminal suspects.

Addressing newsmen before parading the suspects at the police headquarters, the commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, said, “On 31/06/19 at about 2030hrs, one Nanpan Gumut of Boys Brigade Quarters, Jos, a security officer with Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos reported a case of child theft at the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Jos.

He stated that on the same date, at about 2000hrs, nurses on duty reported to him that the child of one Mary Chukwuebuka, resident near COCIN Church in Zarmaganda, Jos South LGA, who gave birth on May 28th, 2019 was stolen by an unknown woman.”

According to him, the woman was said to have disguised as a nurse wearing a laboratory coat under pretense of taking the child’s blood sample. Immediately the report was received, detectives of the Division were mobilised to the scene of crime.

“Thereafter, Mary Chukwuebuka volunteered her statement narrating how her child was stolen while the nurses, midwife as well as Chief Security officer on duty also gave their statements to the police.”

He also said, “While the investigation was going on, the police got an intelligence that a woman by name Leritshimwa Diyal of Zawan in Jos South LGA, who claimed to have given birth on the same 28/05/19, while in the kidnappers’ den, took a female child to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos for medical examination.”

The police, immediately wrote to the hospital on 03/05/19 for the hospital to examine her as to whether she gave birth naturally within the period she so claimed.

“The police also wrote to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on 03/06/19, where she claimed she attended ante-natal care so as to confirm her claim or otherwise. Due to the painstaking and diligent investigation coupled with medical reports, the police discovered that the suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal, had not given birth as she claimed.”

The police boss added that when confronted with these obvious and naked realities, she broke down and confessed to committing the above-mentioned crime. The police are investigating her claim that the crime was committed by herself alone.

He added that the principal suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal, is a 32-year- old married woman, who is a student of College of Health Technology, Zawan in Jos South LGA. According to him, she perfected her plans to steal the child by leveraging on her knowledge of Plateau State Specialist Hospital where she once did her attachment.

She also faked her kidnapping story thinking it would give her strong alibi. She took the child to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos with the advice of her mother. The case will be charged to court after investigation according to the commissioner.