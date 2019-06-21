Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018

The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey conducted by the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) and the World Bank showed on Friday.

According to the 2018 household socio-economic survey, poverty severity, which measures inequality among the poor, decreased to 2.7 per cent in 2018 from 2.9 per cent in 2016.

“Poverty concentration has been growing in urban areas of the country,’’ Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia, told a press conference.

The poverty rate between 2016 and 2018 decreased by 4.1 percentage points in rural areas but increased by 0.1 percentage point in the urban areas, he said.

Also, more than 40 per cent of the poor lived in the country’s capital Ulan Bator in 2018.

The capital city is home to more than half of the country’s 3.2 million people.