NEWS
Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018
The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey conducted by the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) and the World Bank showed on Friday.
According to the 2018 household socio-economic survey, poverty severity, which measures inequality among the poor, decreased to 2.7 per cent in 2018 from 2.9 per cent in 2016.
“Poverty concentration has been growing in urban areas of the country,’’ Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia, told a press conference.
The poverty rate between 2016 and 2018 decreased by 4.1 percentage points in rural areas but increased by 0.1 percentage point in the urban areas, he said.
Also, more than 40 per cent of the poor lived in the country’s capital Ulan Bator in 2018.
The capital city is home to more than half of the country’s 3.2 million people.
MOST READ
Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018
The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey...
DPR, NSCDC Collaborates To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cooking Gas In Abuja
Worried by the growing incidents of gas explosions in the country the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with...
FG To Inaugurate SEC Board Monday
The Federal Government will on Monday inaugurate the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be chaired by...
Afreximbank Supports Intra-Regional Trade With $25bn
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed eight billion dollars out of the 25 billion dollars it planned on a revolving...
Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 3 Graduates, Raises $9m
The Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 3 comprising 12 startups, graduated on Friday in Lagos, raising 9 million dollars (N3.24...
Protesters Surround Hong Kong Police Headquarters
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped. Police have...
EU Leaders Disagree On Candidates For Top Posts Due To Division
EU leaders on Friday failed to reach a deal on candidates for the bloc’s top jobs, and announced that they...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell
- NEWS22 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- NEWS24 hours ago
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother 2 Days After Resuming Duty
- FOOTBALL4 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON