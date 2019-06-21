Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018

Published

1 min ago

on

The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey conducted by the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) and the World Bank showed on Friday.

According to the 2018 household socio-economic survey, poverty severity, which measures inequality among the poor, decreased to 2.7 per cent in 2018 from 2.9 per cent in 2016.

“Poverty concentration has been growing in urban areas of the country,’’ Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia, told a press conference.

The poverty rate between 2016 and 2018 decreased by 4.1 percentage points in rural areas but increased by 0.1 percentage point in the urban areas, he said.

Also, more than 40 per cent of the poor lived in the country’s capital Ulan Bator in 2018.

The capital city is home to more than half of the country’s 3.2 million people.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018

The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey...
NEWS1 min ago

DPR, NSCDC Collaborates To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cooking Gas In Abuja

Worried by the growing incidents of gas explosions in the country the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with...
NEWS12 mins ago

FG To Inaugurate SEC Board Monday

The Federal Government will on Monday inaugurate the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be chaired by...
BUSINESS29 mins ago

Afreximbank Supports Intra-Regional Trade With $25bn

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed eight billion dollars out of the 25 billion dollars it planned on a revolving...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY48 mins ago

Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 3 Graduates, Raises $9m

The Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 3 comprising 12 startups, graduated on Friday in Lagos, raising 9 million dollars (N3.24...
WORLD52 mins ago

Protesters Surround Hong Kong Police Headquarters

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped. Police have...
NEWS1 hour ago

EU Leaders Disagree On Candidates For Top Posts Due To Division

EU leaders on Friday failed to reach a deal on candidates for the bloc’s top jobs, and announced that they...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: