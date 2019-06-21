WORLD
Protesters Surround Hong Kong Police Headquarters
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped.
Police have asked the protesters to withdraw peacefully, saying their presence would “seriously affect” emergency services.
Millions of people have marched against the bill in recent weeks, with violent clashes breaking out with police.
The bill, which allows extradition to mainland China, has already been suspended.
Critics say it would erode the judicial independence of Hong Kong.
Hong Kong has been part of China since 1997 under the “one country, two systems” principle, which allows it freedoms not seen in mainland China.
The protest comes a day after the government ignored a deadline set by a group of students from various universities in Hong Kong, who called for the bill to be completely scrapped.
Early on Friday people gathered outside the Legislative Council Complex, or government headquarters, but then moved to surround police headquarters.
Among the protesters was student activist Joshua Wong, who became the face of pro-democracy protests in 2014.
He was freed earlier this week after being jailed in May on contempt charges related to the 2014 demonstrations.
In a tweet on Friday, Mr Wong called for police to drop charges against people arrested in the recent protests.
Later in the day, some protesters also moved to Hong Kong’s Revenue Tower. The Labour Department said several services based in the building would be suspended for the afternoon.
MOST READ
Protesters Surround Hong Kong Police Headquarters
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped. Police have...
EU Leaders Disagree On Candidates For Top Posts Due To Division
EU leaders on Friday failed to reach a deal on candidates for the bloc’s top jobs, and announced that they...
Last-Minute Goal Sees Cameroon Into Round Of 16
Cameroon qualified for the women’s World Cup last 16 when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand...
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said it accredited 16 engineering courses in six universities across...
Mark Field Suspended As Minister After Grabbing Activist
Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister after grabbing a female Greenpeace activist at a black-tie City...
Buhari Mourns Prof. Ogundipe-Molara
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia in mourning the passage of Prof. Molara Ogundipe-Leslie. In a condolence message issued...
NAPTIP Arrests 20 For Suspected Human Trafficking
The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS22 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell
- NEWS21 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- NEWS23 hours ago
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother 2 Days After Resuming Duty
- NEWS17 hours ago
Breaking News: France 2019: Super Falcons Scraps Through, To Battle Germany