Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PSC Commissioner Tasks Police On Insecurity

Published

1 min ago

on

A commissioner at the Police Service Commission, PSC and frontline political activist, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad has  asked the Nigeria police to show more commitment in supporting the Buhari  administrations fight against the scourge of insecurity ravaging the land.

Najatu Muhammad made this call in a press statement, where she commented on the worsening insecurity in the country and its traumatic effects on the citizenry.

In the statement, she lamented that “due to the lack of professionalism  exhibited by the police in its constitutional duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians, the military has now taken over what should ordinarily be the role of the police.”

Hajiya Najatu Muhammad cited the recent report by the European Union on  the conduct of the 2019 general elections which specifically gave thumbs down on the role of police in the rerun of the inconclusive elections in Kano state.

Hajiya Naja stated that the role of the police during the rerun of the Kano  governorship elections reflected the utter lack of professionalism in the service  and the rottenness that has crept into its ranks. It is unfortunate that the Louis  Edet House Force headquarters in Abuja has been turned into a “stock  exchange where promotions and postings of police personnel of all ranks are bought and sold” without regards to merit she said.

She also accused the police of “hiring out its personnel to protect tyrannical and  corrupt individuals as bodyguards leaving out the core jobs of policing that  they are supposed to do. The police are also guilty of looking on as groups like

IPOB, Boko Haram and Special Forces grow wings and terrorise the citizens  thereby heightening the sense of tension and insecurity in the country.

“Another clear example of the dearth of professionalism in the police cited by  Hajiya Naja was in the lack of tact and stealth in handling crime intelligence  operation ‘puff adder’. “

She said the operation was conducted more in the pages of newspapers than was necessary which gives away the tactics and operational plans of the police against targeted criminals in the country.”

When the Force PRO, Frank Mba was contacted for reaction, he could not reply up until press time.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

PSC Commissioner Tasks Police On Insecurity

A commissioner at the Police Service Commission, PSC and frontline political activist, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad has  asked the Nigeria police...
nigeria School Feeding Programme nigeria School Feeding Programme
NEWS1 min ago

Kogi School Feeding: No Pupil Was Fed With Rotten Food – Official

The Kogi State Office of Social Investment Programme (SIP) yesterday refuted report from a section of the media that pupils...
NEWS3 mins ago

C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others

The rice revolution initiative of Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has started yielding results with the supply of...
NEWS4 mins ago

Kogi Guber: We Have Pact With APC – Audu

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi, one of the aspirants, Prince Mustapha Muna Audu has stated that Kogi...
NEWS4 mins ago

Seidu To Bello: I Will Dislodge You As Kogi Gov

A foremost aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi...
NEWS8 mins ago

Auctioneers Urge FG To Speed Up Sales Of Recovered Assets

The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers (NAA) has called on President Muhammed Buhari to speed up the process of disposing of...
NEWS10 mins ago

Shun Indecent Dressing, Religious Rivalry, NYSC Tells Corps Members

The director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has admonished all corps members to shun every...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: