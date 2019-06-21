PSC Commissioner Tasks Police On Insecurity

A commissioner at the Police Service Commission, PSC and frontline political activist, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad has asked the Nigeria police to show more commitment in supporting the Buhari administrations fight against the scourge of insecurity ravaging the land.

Najatu Muhammad made this call in a press statement, where she commented on the worsening insecurity in the country and its traumatic effects on the citizenry.

In the statement, she lamented that “due to the lack of professionalism exhibited by the police in its constitutional duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians, the military has now taken over what should ordinarily be the role of the police.”

Hajiya Najatu Muhammad cited the recent report by the European Union on the conduct of the 2019 general elections which specifically gave thumbs down on the role of police in the rerun of the inconclusive elections in Kano state.

Hajiya Naja stated that the role of the police during the rerun of the Kano governorship elections reflected the utter lack of professionalism in the service and the rottenness that has crept into its ranks. It is unfortunate that the Louis Edet House Force headquarters in Abuja has been turned into a “stock exchange where promotions and postings of police personnel of all ranks are bought and sold” without regards to merit she said.

She also accused the police of “hiring out its personnel to protect tyrannical and corrupt individuals as bodyguards leaving out the core jobs of policing that they are supposed to do. The police are also guilty of looking on as groups like

IPOB, Boko Haram and Special Forces grow wings and terrorise the citizens thereby heightening the sense of tension and insecurity in the country.

“Another clear example of the dearth of professionalism in the police cited by Hajiya Naja was in the lack of tact and stealth in handling crime intelligence operation ‘puff adder’. “

She said the operation was conducted more in the pages of newspapers than was necessary which gives away the tactics and operational plans of the police against targeted criminals in the country.”

When the Force PRO, Frank Mba was contacted for reaction, he could not reply up until press time.