Qatari Emir To Visit Pakistan – Foreign Ministry

1 min ago

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, will pay a state visit to Pakistan from Saturday to Sunday at the invitation of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar are expected to sign several agreements to enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

The spokesman said in a statement that the Qatari leader is expected to hold talks with the Prime Minister and have a meeting with President Arif Alvi, to discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said the Qatari Emir would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

“The visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is expected to further strengthen the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,’’ the spokesman said.

