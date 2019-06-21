Quality Education Key To Youth Development – Nya-Etok

Politician and Social Housing crusader, Architect Ezekiel Nya-Etok has stressed the need for Nigeria to restrategize their development plan and focus on quality education in the North

He stressed that this was because quality education is the bedrock of every development.

Architect Nya- Etok said the youth in northern Nigeria are extremely technological and very resourceful stressed the need to harness this resourcefulness and lead them to be part of the sustainable development of the country”

He noted that Northern Youths experience difficulties in getting the education and empowerment they deserved noting that one of the most crucial challenges facing the North was preparing her young for the future.

The Architect cum politician stated this during an award ceremony organised by the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria where he was awarded with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Leadership award in Abuja.

He appealed to the Elders and Leaders of the North to give the youth the Level Of Education and empowerment they deserved.

“On a serous note I think the time has come when we want to look at issues affecting northern Nigeria youth and know that whatever happen to one happen to all calling on all leaders and elders in all over Nigeria North, South, East and West to stand up for the youth.”

“ l want to tell the elders in the north that we respect them but the time has come when you need to realised that the youth have something to offer, the time has come when you’ll believe that the youth are in succession planning, the time has come when you will realise that the youth in the Northern Nigeria do not only belong to you, they all belong to all of us because Nigeria is one country whatever happen to one happen to all .

He stressed that “We will not allow the resourcefulness of the youth of Northern Nigeria to lay on tight we are all going to synergies and network to make sure we bring the resourcefulness of the youth out and together we are going to form a country where there is no diversity because I am sick and tired of religion dividing us we have to come to the realisation that if we want to have one Nigeria, we have it indeed.”

He maintained that people did not understand that the youths are enlightened because they go on social media, read about what is happening to their contemporaries