Reconstruction Of Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road To Begin Soon

Published

1 min ago

on

 There are indications that the reconstruction of the nightmarish Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene federal road, which has been neglected for years by successive administrations, may began soon.

This followed the recent competition of quality control survey by the Department of Geotechnics of the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing for the dualization of the road.

A representative of the ministry, Mr. Olamide Bamigboye,  told LEADERSHIP Friday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that the survey was aimed at ascertaining the viability of the project design and the soil texture.

Bamigboye, who said the surveyors would soon submit their recommendations to the ministry, disclosed that the exercise was the final stage of assessment of the project before its commencement.

He added that according to the design, the first phase of the project is expected to begin from the Abia Express Tower through Akanu Ibiam in the town to Amawom Oboro in Ikwuano local government area.

Similarly, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Sam Onuigbo commended the federal government for approving the project.

Represented by Mr. William Ukatta, he expressed appreciation to the immediate past minister of the ministry, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for listening to the cries of the people over the condition of the road.

In another development, the leadership of Ikwuano Consultative Forum (ICF) has expressed gratitude to the member for attracting the contract for the reconstruction of the road.

Speaking on behalf of the ICF during a courtesy visit on the member, the leader of the delegation and coordinator of the ICF, Chief A.C. Usuwa described the road as strategic to the socio-economic life of the people.

The ICF maintained that the re-election of Onuigbo in the last general elections was the expression of their appreciation of his effective representation and lauded the cordial relationship existing between him and the senator.

