SUBEB Boss Resumes Duty, Warns Staff Against Indiscipline

Board chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education CR-SUBEB, Dr. Steve Odey has warned staff of the board not be involve in any act of misconduct as the board would not hesitate to sanction any staff found wanting.

Odey gave the warning while addressing staff of the Board during his resumption ceremony back to office as SUBEB board chairman after he was reappointed by Gov. Ayade to pilot affairs of the board for second term.

He promised to redouble his effort so that he can leave a legacy when his tenure runs to an end.

Speaking on the topic, “rescue mission part two”, the SUBEB boss averred that the board under his watch will do everything humanly possible to lift the board to enviable height.

When asked to state what he intends to do differently in his second term compared to his first term when he superintend activities for the board for effective service delivery, he said that changes will be made in a manner that only those with requisite capacity will be posted to critical areas for effective service delivery.

Odey said,” I am going to work with only those who can deliver the goods. Having stayed here for 3years, am likely to make changes.

“I am going to go on a speed lane”.

The SUBEB chairman stated that he has been mandated by Governor Ben Ayade to summon the Junkuk International Ltd (contractor handling British-Canadian international school) to enter into fresh agreement with the SUBEB so that the project can delivered before the end of August this year.

Odey lamented that the board is angry with the contractor for failing to deliver the project as specified in the contract terms of the agreement.

As I speak the contractor is summoned to appear here tomorrow. We have made all monies available to him”. Odey said.

He said that even though the contractor’s job is of good quality, the contractor has woefully failed for failing to deliver the job as specified in the contract agreement.

He said that state government is angry with the contractor who had woefully failed to carry out a speedy execution to the project threatening to relocate all the staff and management of SUBEB from Calabar the state capital to kakum in Obudu LGA of the state where the project is sighted so that the contractor will know that government was serious with the pro delivery.

“We are going to make him tomorrow to sign another under taking that within one month, if he fails to deliver the job we take over that job.

“His Excellency has instructed me to take over that job from the man if he fails to perform. I want to make it categorically clear that myself and management staff will relocate to Obudu”. Odey queried.

“I will rent a hotel, we will are all going to turn to engineers within two weeks and the job will be executed.

When asked why the state government want the job to be speedily executed, the SUBEB boss maintained that the school was slated to commence academic work in September this year adding that government has a battle to fight in order to overcome the problem of slow contract execution.

“We have a battle to fight with the engineers and contractor tomorrow when he comes here to meet us with his team”. The SUBEB chairman stressed.

Odey who spoke on the topic rescue mission part 11, charged Gov. Ben Ayade to expect the best from him now that he has returned to pilot affairs for SUBEB for the second term as executive chairman, in the midst of over 6000 ex-appointees who served in Ayade’s defunct cabinet.

“For Ayade to find me worthy, let me assure him that I won’t betray that confidence that he reposed in me.” Odey assured.

In his remarks, the Acting Board chairman/director of Administration Mr. Emmanuel Ojong, thanked Odey for the stride made when he served the board as executive chairman before Ayade’s first tenure came to an end and assured of management team’s cooperation in order to lift the board to an enviable height.