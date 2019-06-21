Connect with us
UN Chief Commends ILO At 100th Anniversary

Published

1 min ago

on

United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday praised the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for “carrying forward the torch that was lit one hundred years ago to help build a new world.’’

Guterres was speaking at the annual International Labour Conference, marking the 100th anniversary of the ILO.

He said the ILO helped build “a world based on social justice founded on a model of inclusion – with governments, workers, and employers at the decision making table together.’’

He commended ILO for being a “trailblazer starting with that unique tripartite structure.’’

The ILO’s principle for building a fair globalization drew attention to the principle of decent work and was responsible for the now well established in the policy making arena even in sectors beyond those related to employment.

“It is interwoven throughout the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and at the heart of development. And it is integral to our shared reform of the UN development system which is fundamentally about delivering on the 2030 Agenda for people.’’ said Guterres.

The 108th International Labour Conference in Geneva from June 10 to June 21 has brought together more than 5,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work and to celebrate the ILO’s centenary.

 

