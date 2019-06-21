Yoga Day: Instructor Urges Nigerians To Practise Exercise For Overall Well-Being

An instructor of Yoga, Sanjay Srivastava, on Friday urged Nigerians to practise the exercise at their leisure to improve on their overall health.

Srivastava told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Yoga is a form of exercise which helps people to maintain a balanced body metabolism and weight reduction.

He said that it was also a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, he said.

NAN reports that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had, in 2015, declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Srivastava said that the exercise could help to increase individual’s sense of alertness as well as enhances easy flow of blood in the body.

He said, “ Yoga is an alternative medicine that keeps people healthy and hygienic when practised.

“I have been a voluntary yoga instructor for years now and I can categorically say that the exercise has immense health benefits.

“A healthy mind, body and soul can be achieved by the practice; yoga rejuvenates our energy.

“People who practise yoga develop the ability to solve problems, focus better, acquire and recall information better,” he said.

“Yoga provides relief from the hustling and bustling of modern life and many who suffer chronic low-self esteem gradually regains it by practicing the exercise,” he said.