Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

300 Wrestlers, Officials To Participate In Gov. Dickson Wrestling Classics

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) on Saturday disclosed that over 300 wrestlers and clubs from 32 states are expected to participate in the third edition of Gov. Seriake Dickson Wrestling Classics.

President of the Federation, Dr Daniel Igali, told members of the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) in Yenagoa that the tournament would hold from June 25 to June 30.

Igali said that the tournament will hold inside the Indoor Sports Hall of the newly-refurbished Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yenagoa.

He said that the tournament would be an avenue to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 12th All-African Games in Morocco.

“It will also be an avenue to select wrestlers for the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan. The world championship is the first Olympic qualifier.

“The event will feature all the three wrestling styles: Greco Roman, Freestyle and Women Wrestling in the senior, 20 years and above and cadet, 15 to 17 years categories with 10 new weight classes in the senior level.

“In all, we are going to have 39 weight classes, 10 in male freestyles, female wrestling and Greco-Roman style. We are also going to have three junior weight classes in each freestyles.

“Out of the 39 classes, 30 is for the senior and nine is for junior. The competition will start on June 25 with three junior classes.

“From June 26, the game will be staged. So, we have four Greco-Roman styles on same day, two females and two male classes. It going to be competitive tournament,”Igali explained.

Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, said the competition holding in the state was a welcome development.

Buruboyefe said that the government has put facilities in order to ensure a successful tournament.

He said that the state government had made necessary arrangements with the police and other security agencies to ensure safer environment throughout the tournament. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

NAF Tasks Personnel On Regular Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force in Bauchi State has tasked its personnel to always engage in daily exercise so as to...
NEWS2 hours ago

Rice Disease Invades Farmlands In Bauchi, Destroys 20 Hectares

A rice disease suspected to be Rice Blast has invaded farmlands in Ayaya near Adabda in Gamawa Local Government Area...
NEWS2 hours ago

…As FG Gives Free Medical Service To Bwari Residents

Some residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT who participated in a Federal Government’s free medical intervention programme, have...
NEWS3 hours ago

Naval Chief Expresses Confidence In Nigerian Navy, Says ‘ Will Not Tolerate Unprofessional Conduct Among Personnel’

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has warned its personnel that it would not tolerate any act of misdemeanor, unprofessional conduct, or...
NEWS3 hours ago

Zamfara IDPs Relocating To Their Villages – Army

Maj. Gen. Jide Ogunlade, the Force Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, has confirmed that several villagers displaced by...
NEWS3 hours ago

INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr Chidi...
WORLD4 hours ago

U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages

The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: