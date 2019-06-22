SPORTS
AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Beat Burundi 1-0
Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday defeated Burundi 1-0 in team’s opening match at ongoing Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) in Egypt.
Eagles striker Odion Ighalo who came in as substitute netted the only goal of the match for the Super Eagles to seal a vital three points for the Gernot Rohr tutored side.
