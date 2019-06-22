Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

Published

1 min ago

on

An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while landing due to downpour.

However, there was  no casualty in the incident which occurred at 3.42 p.m.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed the incident.

Yakubu said although the the Boeing 737-500 aircraft skidded off the runway, the pilot was able to stop the aircraft.

She noted that in spite of  the rain, the undercarriage of the aircraft did not sink into the soil.

“All passengers disembarked successfully. There was no casualty, “Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, attributed the incident to the flooding of the runway.

Olajide said: “We confirm that Air Peace Flight Flight P47291 Abuja-Port Harcourt had a runway excursion upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on June 22 due to downpour.

” Our professional crew quickly recovered within seconds of the incident and the aircraft was successfully normalised.

“Our esteemed passengers on board the flight were calm during the incident and disembarked normally.

“Our teams of experts and the authorities are currently reviewing the incident and we will give our cooperation for a thorough exercise.

“We apologise to our esteemed passengers for the inconvenience caused them and wish to assure them that we will continue to prioritise their safety in all our operations.”

The affected aircraft have been granted for inspection by the aviation authorities.

(NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while...
NEWS40 mins ago

Desist From Suicidal Acts, NRC Boss Cautions Train Commuters, Residents Of Lagos

Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts...
NEWS56 mins ago

Digital Skills: Cisco Establishes 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria

Global technology company, Cisco has established 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria, toward boosting digital skills. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco...
NEWS1 hour ago

Trinity University Commences Operations, Pledges Stable Academic Calendar

The Management of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, says it has commenced operations for the 2018/2019 academic year with seven students,...
Farmers Farmers
NEWS1 hour ago

FCT Fadama Flags Off Disbursement Of Grants To GUYS Beneficiaries

The Federal Capital Territory Fadama III Additional Financing Project has commenced the disbursement of grants  to Graduate Unemployed Youth and...
NEWS1 hour ago

NISS Calls For National Policy To Tackle Soil Degradation, Pollution

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has called for urgent national policy on soil to address degradation and pollution...
NEWS2 hours ago

MNJTF Kills 42 ISWAP Members, Destroys Gun Trucks

The Multinational Joint Task Force ((MNJTF) killed 42 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a clearance...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: