Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!

Published

1 min ago

on

Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is back.

The new version known as MMM Cooperation promises as much as 50 percent return on any amount invested in it — 20 percent more than what the extinct version offered.

Just like the previous version, participants are to register, invest a particular amount in the form of “providing help” and “get help” with their investment and interest back after 30 days.

And some Nigerians are falling for it yet again!

The scheme had announced a shut down in April 2018 following the death of Sergei Mavrodi, its founder.

“After much deliberation, we have made the conclusion that continuing the system operation, without our leader and ideological inspirer, is impossible and makes no sense,” a message on MMM Nigeria website had read.

In a surprising turn of events, however, the scheme announced it had re-launched globally since January “to make Mavrodi’s legacy worthwhile.”

“Like sunrise in the morning , MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.

“From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with six million participants all in space of four months,” a message on its website read.

One of the coordinators who gave his name as Guider Tee on twitter, said the new MMM is in over 170 countries.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!

Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is...
NEWS1 hour ago

Go Get AFCON Trophy, PMB Charges Super Eagles

As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi , in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON...
NEWS2 hours ago

Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday       

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie...
NEWS2 hours ago

Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while...
NEWS3 hours ago

Desist From Suicidal Acts, NRC Boss Cautions Train Commuters, Residents Of Lagos

Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts...
NEWS3 hours ago

Digital Skills: Cisco Establishes 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria

Global technology company, Cisco has established 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria, toward boosting digital skills. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco...
NEWS3 hours ago

Trinity University Commences Operations, Pledges Stable Academic Calendar

The Management of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, says it has commenced operations for the 2018/2019 academic year with seven students,...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: