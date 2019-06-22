NEWS
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is back.
The new version known as MMM Cooperation promises as much as 50 percent return on any amount invested in it — 20 percent more than what the extinct version offered.
Just like the previous version, participants are to register, invest a particular amount in the form of “providing help” and “get help” with their investment and interest back after 30 days.
And some Nigerians are falling for it yet again!
The scheme had announced a shut down in April 2018 following the death of Sergei Mavrodi, its founder.
“After much deliberation, we have made the conclusion that continuing the system operation, without our leader and ideological inspirer, is impossible and makes no sense,” a message on MMM Nigeria website had read.
In a surprising turn of events, however, the scheme announced it had re-launched globally since January “to make Mavrodi’s legacy worthwhile.”
“Like sunrise in the morning , MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.
“From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are were we are today being most populous platform all over the world with six million participants all in space of four months,” a message on its website read.
One of the coordinators who gave his name as Guider Tee on twitter, said the new MMM is in over 170 countries.
MOST READ
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is...
Go Get AFCON Trophy, PMB Charges Super Eagles
As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi , in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON...
Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie...
Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport
An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while...
Desist From Suicidal Acts, NRC Boss Cautions Train Commuters, Residents Of Lagos
Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts...
Digital Skills: Cisco Establishes 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria
Global technology company, Cisco has established 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria, toward boosting digital skills. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco...
Trinity University Commences Operations, Pledges Stable Academic Calendar
The Management of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, says it has commenced operations for the 2018/2019 academic year with seven students,...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED13 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- OPINION15 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS9 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- FEATURES15 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Customer Satisfaction Is Priority – Dalung
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Monarch, 3 Wives, 4 Others Abducted In Zamfara