…As FG Gives Free Medical Service To Bwari Residents
Some residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT who participated in a Federal Government’s free medical intervention programme, have commended the effort, while calling for a consistent medical intervention.
The residents spoke with Newsmen on the sideline of a three days free medical intervention program of the Federal Government in Bwari, Abuja.
Recall that the intervention program was led by the Abuja University Teaching Hospital (AUTH), in partnership with Doctors on the Move Africa and A3 Hospital and Consultancy Services.
Mrs Hauwa Mohammed, a mother who brought her children for the service expressed appreciation on the initiative.
“Even if it is once in a year we get such free services, we will be grateful because we really are in need of medical attention here and most of us cannot afford it.
“This is a big one and we are truly appreciative and happy, “Mohammed said.
While commending the government, she also prayed that the program remained consistent.
Similarly, Miss Farida Abdullahi who had a surgery at the centre also commended government’s efforts to reach out to the people with health challenges.
Abdullahi, who said that she has had an abscess at the back of her ear for a long time, was grateful that she was finally able to have it removed at the centre.
Also, Mr Chinedu Osita who got free eye service described the program as a lifesaving experience.
Osita, who said that he had the need for reading glasses for some time but was not able to afford it, could not hide his joy after he was tested and given free reading glasses and some drugs for his eye.
“It is only God that will bless them for us, more grease to their elbows, I also pray that others get this opportunity and I pray government increase this outreach farther into the hinterland,” he said.
Dr Ramsey Yalma, Consultant, Public Health, AUTH, told NAN that the service had been quite rewarding, seeing those who could not access medical services finally getting it at no cost whatsoever.
According to Yalma, the turnout has been impressive even though it was not encouraging on the first day but became overwhelming on the second and third day.
“I was here to supervise the progress of the program but because of the large crowd, I had to assist in the consultations, I have seen over 200 patient so far and I am happy that they have their needs met.
“The program, I must say, is highly commendable by the Federal Government, we suggest that this should scale up to other parts of the country as this kind of services will indeed help reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the country.”
Also speaking, Mr Aliyu Joseph, the Program Manager, A3 Hospital and Doctors on the Move Africa, said that the services included diagnoses for all forms of ailments and beneficiaries included both adults and children.
He said: “we render services to the poor and sick by giving out free drugs after due consultations with our team of medical experts on ground.
“We undertake minor and major surgeries, including eye surgeries like cataract, we also dispense reading glasses to those who cannot read properly or because of a refractive error, and we scan tests for hepatitis, malaria and the likes.
“These services are also being rendered in Dutse Makaranta Primary Health centre and Kubwa Primary Health Centre, respectively.
“Our target is to reach out to 2000 to 2005 patients in each centre and as at just the second day, we were at 1700 in Bwari alone.
“At the end of the day, we hope that 6000 to 7000 patients would have benefited from the program from the three centres put together.”
Joseph noted that so far, the outreach and its monitoring team have been to 21 states of the country which included Bauchi, Imo, Nassarwa and Plateau states. (NAN)
