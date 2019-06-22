BUSINESS
ECOWAS Adopts Certification Mark On Products, Services
MOST READ
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives election...
Rivers And Probe Of Council Funds
On May 28, 2019, less than 24 hours to his swearing-in for a second term in office, Rivers State Governor...
Dr. Ojougboh Cairo Godson: Facts About One Nigerian Medical Doctor, Politician
Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is a Nigerian Medical Doctor turned great politician, and businessman; born on September 8, 1958 in Ika...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED4 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS16 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION19 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- WORLD22 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- OPINION6 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS24 hours ago
US-Iran: Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Military Strikes’