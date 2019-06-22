Connect with us
FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno

Published

1 min ago

on

Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100, 000 farmers in Borno state.

The  FAO representative in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma who stated this yesterday during the flagging off of the distribution in Maiduguri, lamented that federal government’s ban on fertilizer in the three northeast states of Borno , Yobe and Adamawa would have effect on food production in the areas.

Mr Koroma appealed to the federal government to reconsider the ban and lift it so as to encourage bumper harvest as rainy season farming commences.

LEADERSHIP recalls that following the use of fertilizer in making of bombs by the Boko Haram terrorists in the affected states, the federal government placed a ban on sale, transportation and distribution of the products in areas.

Koroma who also noted that the ban on fertilizer has affected food production in the troubled region and subsequently the income of the people, appealed that NPK 15-15-15 should be allowed to be distributed by the FAO to improve food availability and increased income of the people.

He said:” The ban on transportation of fertilizer to these states is seriously affecting FAO’s target of distributing fertilizer to farmers.

“Since 2016, FAO has supported farmers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states with crop inputs in a bid to boost food security and household nutrition in the region. In this year, FAO is targeting nearly 100,000 farmers for crop support during the rainy season for food availability for at least six to eight months.

“However, our expectation on yields has been affected by the ban on fertilizer movement and distribution in the three northeast states,” Mr Koroma added.

He said rainy season is the most important period for farmers and would have the greatest impact on their food security and nutrition, adding that for the fourth year, FAO is proud to provide direct support to the production of food and income in the region.”

 

