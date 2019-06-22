NEWS
FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno
Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100, 000 farmers in Borno state.
The FAO representative in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma who stated this yesterday during the flagging off of the distribution in Maiduguri, lamented that federal government’s ban on fertilizer in the three northeast states of Borno , Yobe and Adamawa would have effect on food production in the areas.
Mr Koroma appealed to the federal government to reconsider the ban and lift it so as to encourage bumper harvest as rainy season farming commences.
LEADERSHIP recalls that following the use of fertilizer in making of bombs by the Boko Haram terrorists in the affected states, the federal government placed a ban on sale, transportation and distribution of the products in areas.
Koroma who also noted that the ban on fertilizer has affected food production in the troubled region and subsequently the income of the people, appealed that NPK 15-15-15 should be allowed to be distributed by the FAO to improve food availability and increased income of the people.
He said:” The ban on transportation of fertilizer to these states is seriously affecting FAO’s target of distributing fertilizer to farmers.
“Since 2016, FAO has supported farmers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states with crop inputs in a bid to boost food security and household nutrition in the region. In this year, FAO is targeting nearly 100,000 farmers for crop support during the rainy season for food availability for at least six to eight months.
“However, our expectation on yields has been affected by the ban on fertilizer movement and distribution in the three northeast states,” Mr Koroma added.
He said rainy season is the most important period for farmers and would have the greatest impact on their food security and nutrition, adding that for the fourth year, FAO is proud to provide direct support to the production of food and income in the region.”
MOST READ
FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno
Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100,...
Confirm Brambaifa NDDC Managing Director, Bayelsa Youths, Elders Urge PMB
Over 2,000 Youths and Elders staged a public procession in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State to call on President Muhammad Buhari...
Primate-Elect Of African Church Commends Obaseki’s Developmental Strides
The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor,...
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political...
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is...
Go Get AFCON Trophy, PMB Charges Super Eagles
As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi , in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON...
Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED15 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS2 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- OPINION17 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS11 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES17 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Customer Satisfaction Is Priority – Dalung