NEWS

FCT Fadama Flags Off Disbursement Of Grants To GUYS Beneficiaries

Published

1 min ago

on

Farmers

The Federal Capital Territory Fadama III Additional Financing Project has commenced the disbursement of grants  to Graduate Unemployed Youth and Women Agroprenuer Support (Fadama GUYS) Scheme beneficiaries in the Abuja.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Acting Project Coordinator, Mr Rotimi Ajayi, while noting that FCT as one of the pilot states implementing the GUYS scheme, said about 109 unemployed graduate, women and youth are participating in the programme.

Ajayi stated that the participants have received grants disbursements from the project to enable them commence implementation of their chosen sub projects along five broad enterprises which include; crops, poultry, fisheries, livestock and business.

He added that the project has trained 3510 farmers under the Capacity Building Component, while 141 production groups benefited from project and cumulatively cultivated a total land of 1532 hectares for Cassava, Rice and Sorghum.

He further said the interventions has recorded significant outcomes in the areas of technology transfer and adoption as well as increases in yield of the three value chain crops being supported in FCT.

Also speaking, the Acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mr Olufemi Folarin assured the beneficiaries  the support of  the Secretariat and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)  towards facilitating the successful implementation and sustainability of various sub projects.

Folarin said the ARDS in conjunction with the Fadama office will carry out intensive monitoring of the implementation of the scheme in order to ensure adherence with laid down guidelines.

He said: “It is expedient for beneficiaries to work assiduously towards ensuring compliance. We will not hesitate to apply necessary sanctions on any beneficiary who fails to adhere strictly to implementation guidelines set by the project.

One of the beneficiaries, Oyeleke Bola who noted that he received the grant of 379,000 Naira to plant   tomatoes, plantain and pepper, said he would leverage on the project to establish a large farm despite the amount given.

He said the money will be given in tranches to make sure beneficiaries make use good use of it.

He said, “What Fadama do first is  to verify your land, after verifying your land, they make sure you get the first tranche of the money, once you finish planting, you get the second one.”

 

Farmers
