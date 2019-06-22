Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support

Published

1 min ago

on

Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political icon and the Chairman, Kogi State Elders Advisory Council, East, Alhaji Ibrahim Linco Ocheje while assuring them of the support of his government.

The Governor who attended the Islamic burial rites for the late political icon at the Ankpa Central Mosque and the internment in his country home, Inyologwu of Ankpa Local Government Area described the demise of Linco as shocking and painful.

While urging Muslim Immah to live a sacrificial life, Governor Bello said late Ibrahim Linco lived for his community, the Igala Nation, Kogi state and humanity in general noting that his death has created a vacuum too difficult to fill.

”Alhaji Ibrahim Linco lived a life worthy of emulation. He stood by his community, Kogi state and humanity at large. Linco was selfless and kind in the course of his sujourn on earth. The event of today is another opportunity for us to examine ourselves and to realise the need to be kind to each other at any given opportunity”, he said.

The Governor assured the wife and children of the late political icon and industrialist of government support while urging them to take solace in the remarkable life Linco lived.

In his prayers, Governor Bello noted that death is inevitable and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul while praying Allah to forgive his shortcomings and make Aljanatu Firdaus his final home.

The Governor attended the burial along top government officials.

Alhaji Ibrahim Linco Ocheje was the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Kogi East. He was also former zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Kogi East.

Born 29 July 1949, Linco died after an illness at the age of 69.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support

Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political...
NEWS2 hours ago

ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!

Notorious Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), the Ponzi scheme which dashed the hope of over three million Nigerians in 2017, is...
NEWS3 hours ago

Go Get AFCON Trophy, PMB Charges Super Eagles

As the Super Eagles file out in their first match against Burundi , in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON...
NEWS3 hours ago

Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday       

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie...
NEWS4 hours ago

Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport

An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while...
NEWS4 hours ago

Desist From Suicidal Acts, NRC Boss Cautions Train Commuters, Residents Of Lagos

Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts...
NEWS5 hours ago

Digital Skills: Cisco Establishes 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria

Global technology company, Cisco has established 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria, toward boosting digital skills. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: