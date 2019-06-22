Governor Yahaya Bello Could Too Much Religion Be Bad For You?( II)

In 2018, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ife declared that there was not enough leadership in Nigerian universities to make them globally competitive. This is an honest admission from the most qualified man to make such a claim – the Vice Chancellor of a reputable institution. Despite huge knowledge, once the African professor mixes the knowledge with the African culture which has become inseparable with the religion, he becomes uneducated.

CS Lewis in his book “the abolition of man” depicts this sorrowful state of the African God when he writes that “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.” Today what should have been intellectual genius in Africa has become priests, professors and leaders without chests. These people cannot give us the greatness that we seek. Our culture is crippling us, it is making us men without chests and the depth of leadership in the country is so low that it is even difficult to reason with people these days. Besieged all around by empty brains wallowing in religious slogans, we are in great need of redemption.

That so many pastors and churches have made their followers easy preys is not entirely their fault. These pastors have mapped out strategies to be relevant to our cultural hunger. I don’t blame them; what do you do when thousands of people knock at your doorstep every morning to give them a prophesy? You will have to prophecy. A few years ago, a friend of mine, tagged in this post and whose name I will not mention for privacy reasons was going through very challenging times; as a big man so many pastors were calling and joggling to pray for him and telling him what to do. He invited me for a chat and while we were chatting another Pastor called from Kano, telling him he was on his way to the airport to meet him in Abuja to pray for him. I was silent, wondering what he will do in the light of some bible passages I had just read to him. In a calm voice he told the pastor he did not need to come anymore. When he hung up the phone, he said to me, “Tunde, you know when they come, you have to pay their return tickets, house them and give them something and they cannot embark on all that journey and not prophecy, so they come under obligation to prophecy and give you a prophecy to justify your expenses”. This for me is SAD! I was in a bible class of a Pentecostal church in Lagos a while ago and you could see that the pastor was not spiritually and academically qualified to instruct primary school students. When the adults in the class challenged his lecture, he resorted to prophesying and calmed the restiveness in the class when he gave some African prophecies, the type that the gods of “sango” used to keep us in bondage in the time past. He quickly delved into murky waters that cannot be challenged by African cultural idiosyncrasies. I looked around and asked myself if this has just happened in a supposed bible school? This was witchcraft in broad day light inside a bible school.

The late Kenneth E Hagin once said that if Christians will read their bible, 99% of people who go for counselling will disappear. Now in Africa, reading is not in sync with our culture. You must understand where we are coming from to understand the depth of the shit that we are in. Before education, when we encountered problems, we approached idols. Today, with education, we have replaced our idols with these talisman pastors. Don’t get me wrong, there are honest pastors out there, but the vast majority are just fraud; and their fraud is not wholly their making, their followers created them. It will take more than just will power for a catholic priest who has sworn the oat of celibacy and yet besieged everyday by the opposite sex who desperately need him to keep to his oat. This is a 2-way problem, the leaders have emerged from these same bunch of followers, blinded by our culture and who might one day become the leader. This is a crisis of monumental proportion. Africa needs a second fight for independence. We need to add a course on cultural re-orientation that caries the same weight as English Language and Mathematics before one is admitted to a University. This course should be taught from the Primary School to the University. Until we do this, Africa is likely to remain in poverty for centuries to come.

This “pause piece OPINION” from our weekly discourse is to challenge all of us to educate ourselves properly. Many of us need to go back to school and good schools for that matter. Many of us need to save part of our offerings to pay for executive education at the Lagos Business School or similar. We cannot continue to wallow in this ignorance. Many of us need to reduce the time spent in prayer meetings fighting an imaginary devil created by our imagination. We need AUDACIOUS EDUCATION. God says my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Trust me, your life might just be better off reading a book on the subject you need help with than that 5 hours wait to see the “man of God” to resolve your relationship or whatever challenge you may have. You need knowledge and until you get the requisite knowledge, “aluta continua”, the struggle continues. Over 70% of the messages that emanate from most pulpits today is just scrap. They are messages designed to put the listener in perpetual bondage to the leader. In my talk with some church leaders, I have come to see that many of them know this as the Gospel truth and they confess that the people want it this way.

You do not need to hear from God every day to know what to do. Angels appeared to Jesus sometimes six months apart. God spoke to him as much apart too. What should He do in the intervening period? He used His brain. Do you have a brain? Use it! CONCLUDED

– Ekpekurede, an educationist, can be reached at abaproject@hotmail.com