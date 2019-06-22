Connect with us
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN

Published

1 min ago

on

The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international best practices.

UN therefore urged stakeholders to bridge the gap in services they are providing to the victims of insurgency in the northeast.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon stated this at a Humanitarian stakeholders Forum organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) , in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Kallon added that stakeholders need to have a better understanding of the gap in the services they are providing to the displaced persons in the camp.

“We don’t have a better understanding of the gaps in services we are providing to the victims of insurgency in the northeast. We also need to provide services base on international best standard. We are not meeting the best standard that is required, so we must work together to provide better services to the people.

“We are meeting right to look at the issues of urgency. 89,000 need to be relocated and we need more than 28 hectares of land, 20,110 people are sleeping outside without shelters, I went to Bama, I am shocked with what I have seen. Damboa shows another ugly face with over 10,000 without shelters.

” Camps are over congested, we are under so much pressure to improve on what we are doing, we should not be too proud that we have extremely done well, a lot need to be done. And I call on NEMA and SEMA to understand the area we need to work with the international community to bridge the gaps, I am seriously worried about the efficiency and effectiveness of what we are doing to address displacement in northeast. We must do better,” Mr.  Kallon said.

In his remarks, the director National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Maihajja noted that over 45,000 internally displaced persons are living in an open place without shelter in Borno.

Maihajja who was represented by Director of Planning and Strategy NEMA, Mr. Kayode Fagbemi added that the recent challenges was as a result of influx of new arrival of displaced persons due to resurgence of the Boko Haram attacks in some communities.

” The sector coordinator just told us that about 45,000 are without shelters, it is because of new arrivals, we are here to plan on how to address this challenges as well as provide none food and food items to bring succour to their plight.

“The purpose of conveying this was not to tell us what we had done, but to tell us the challenges and gaps so that we can proffer solution to the challenges. We know that humanitarian situation is getting worse in some area and there are more critical needs in some area, and if there is no coordination meeting, this gap will not be identified,” he said.

Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int'l Best Standards – UN

