I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally false.
In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson said the falsehood is incongruous to the publicly articulated position of the governor.
The statement said El-Rufai in 2017 chaired a committee that recommended the adoption of state police.
The statement reads in parts: “On Friday, 21 June 2019, The Nation reported that Nigeria’s Governors have reached agreement on state police. In its usual style of attributing its lies to anonymous sources, The Nation alleged that Malam Nasir El-Rufai expressed opposition to state police during the meeting.
This falsehood is incongruous to the publicly articulated position of Malam Nasir El-Rufai on state police. How can a man who chaired a committee that recommended the adoption of state police in 2017 credibly be alleged to be against it? Even the sheer logic of his own lived experience as governor of a state confronting security challenges suggests a pragmatic embrace of state and community policing”
“In an under-policed country crying out for more police officers, new technology and modern paradigms of securing communities, adopting state police is imperative.
Since the submission of the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has been engaged in advocacy for its recommendations. At its last meeting, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) accepted a proposal to set up a bi-partisan committee of Governors to pursue the implementation of the recommendations of the APC True Federalism committee. But that NGF committee is yet to be set up”
