I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa

Pa Lawal Yusuf Saulawa is a celebrated broadcaster having crisscrossed all the sectors of the noble profession for 52 years. The one time commissioner of Information in Kaduna and Katsina states shared his memories with RAHILA ABDULLAHI

When and where were you born?

My name is Lawal Yusuf Saulawa and I was born in Saulawa, which is a quarter in Katsina State on 13 June, 1945. I have been using 1945 but when my dad died while going through his documents, I realized I was born in same 13 June but 1944.

How were you able to tell the exact date of your birth?

Like I told you earlier, my dad was a village headmaster and he wrote such things to keep. Initially I had thought I was born in 1945 but when my dad died while I was going through his belongings, I came across the exact date I was born which is 1944. Meanwhile all my documents were reading 1945 so I continued using it.

Which schools did you attend?

I attended my junior primary school in Kayalwa, which is in Katsina State because during my time, there were junior primary school, senior primary school and then secondary school. My dad used to be a village headmaster where he was posted to a village called Mabai in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

I followed him there and finished my junior primary school there before moving to senior primary school and at that time one had to pass an examination before going to the senior primary school. I passed the exams and was admitted to senior primary school Funtua in 1957 in which we were the first set. In those days, the Native Authority ran the schools and it was called the provincial secondary school, and I spent three years there, where I took an examination and got admitted to Katsina Secondary School in 1960. This was where I came across President Muhammad Buhari and late Shehu Yar’Adua where they were in Form 5 while we were in Form 1.

We passed out of Katsina Secondary school in 1964. While I was in school, my intention was to become a teacher because I had never taken people who work in offices seriously. When I was in Form 2, my dad went to study in England and I had always had interest in current affairs so I was always fond of reading newspaper and magazines which I still do up till now.

How did your passion for listening to the radio begin?

I saw in one magazine the picture of a small pocket radio, so I cut the piece from the magazine and sent to my dad who was in England and asked him to buy it for me. When he sent it to me, I started listening to the radio seriously and at that time there were very few radios in most villages because at that time the radio itself was called bush radio because the battery itself was bigger than the radio which is called “Mace da Goyo” in Hausa language.

Becoming a fervent radio listener must have been what made me to make up my mind on working in the radio station, I guess.

My allowance from my dad was 10 shillings a month which was enough for me because the school then used to give us 6 pence which is half a shilling every Friday. Moreover, the battery of my radio costs 5 shillings. So I used to sacrifice half of my allowance to buy battery for my radio. When I finished secondary school, I enrolled with the Native Authority as a teacher with a view to go to the then only and the first established in the North, senior teachers college in Zaria called the Northern Secondary Teachers College Zaria. Because it was the only place in Nigeria one would go to study and become grade 1 and grade 11 teacher, which is what, is now called NCE.

And this was what my dad went to study in England which when one got it then, one had become a senior service personnel. I was hoping to do that but the Native Authority, which employed us, disappointed us.

They gave us a salary of 10 pounds a month. Though, at that time, when you finish your secondary school, your salary would be 16 pounds if you passed school certificate.

Those of us who were employed were told that our salary would be 16 pounds with arrears which was same as grade 11 teacher’s salary. And out of the 16 of us who enrolled in NA, I was the only one in Katsina town and the rest were in the villages so they told me to be the liaison with the native authority and when the result of the school cert came out only four of us passed the exam.

Therefore, we were paid the 16 pounds. But after we had collected, they now went back on the promise of paying us the 16 pounds and said we should even return the six pounds that was given to us. I refused to return mine and when my dad asked me to pay it back I refused giving them back, I told my dad that they promised us.

Luckily for us, in our days while you were still in secondary school, different organisations did come to lecture us and then take our names if you wanted to work for them. So, sometimes, people who passed out from school in December could even earn January salary. Therefore, when the disappointment came from NA, I now remembered that there was this organisation that took my name back then in school.

Therefore, I wrote to the organisation, which was an insurance company and they wrote back to me asking me to come for interview and I went to Kaduna for the interview after which I was immediately asked to start work. Meanwhile, as I was in Kaduna doing the interview, the result of my examination for the Northern Secondary Teachers College Zaria came out and they invited us through telegram for interview.

Do not forget there were no phones then to contact me. I was not able to do the interview, and then insurance companies and banks were the ones that paid the highest salaries. While government was paying between 15 to 16 pounds, insurance companies were paying 20 to 25 pounds. Therefore, you see, me that was struggling for 15 pounds now earning 25 pounds. Therefore, I took off completely.

Meanwhile, during my interview, they told me they would take me to their headquarters in Lagos and I agreed. So I stayed for a month in Kaduna and then moved to Lagos. With this you can see that my life started very early as an independent person.

This started first when I was only 11 years old before going to senior primary school all alone. Then secondary school where I was aged 13 to 18 before leaving for Lagos where I was to stay in late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s father’s house because we were neighbours. He was then minister of Lagos affairs, but in 1963, there was a census that was conducted and inspectors were sent from Lagos. It was during that census that I met an inspector where we became friends to the extent he sent letters to my dad to come and spend holidays with him in Lagos. When I was going to Lagos I chose to stay with him rather than my neighbours. While I was in Kaduna I stayed with one of my uncles, the late M. D. Yusuf and he was then the commissioner of police in Kaduna.

In January 1966, I was in Lagos living with this Igbo man whom I said was a census inspector and there was a coup that killed Sardauna, Tafawa Balewa and others. In March that same year, M.D. Yusuf was transferred to Lagos and then his wife asked me to leave that my Igbo friend and come stay with them and at that same time the “Araba” problem between the Igbos and Hausas had already started in the North. This was because after the coup, it was completely discovered that it was one sided.

How did you enter the broadcast world?

This was where my being in radio. While I was at my uncle’s house, I went on leave from Lagos to Katsina where I met Alhaji Sani Katsina and he was then the Head of Department at the Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria and since we were neighbours, he met my dad and asked him where I was working, he told him. Unfortunately, for me, I was the only northerner in my office. Thus, Alhaji Sani Katsina asked my dad why he allowed me to go and work in Lagos? But before my dad could respond to him, I quickly said to him, I had always wanted to work in your office sir but there was no opportunity. Alhaji Sani then said I should write an application and submit which I did.

At that time the, “Araba” crisis became so serious and being the only northerner in the whole of my office, the managers of my company called me and said I was not safe in Lagos but they could transfer me to their Kaduna office. They promised to call their headquarters in London and tell them that I disappeared because I was afraid and that was how I got myself transferred to Kaduna and I continued with my work.

This had happened in October. And by February, the Broadcasting Corporation of Northern Nigeria had invited me for interview which I went. During the interview, they told me I was going to be a camera man but I objected and told them I wanted to be a broadcaster. They were surprised that I could speak my mind and I learnt to speak my mind from my teachers who were mostly white men then. They had always taught us to speak out our minds. I spent three years as a cameraman until one day when there was shortage of staff at the radio section.

Then the head of the section was late Dahiru Modibbo, who we called “Boss”, asked Alhaji Sani Katsina to send me to the radio section as he could remember I had always wanted to be there. And that was how I started as a broadcaster in 1970. Meanwhile, I joined the BCNN on 15 March 1967 and that was the day the station was celebrating its fifth anniversary because it was established on the 15 March, 1962 by the late Sardauna.

That was how I continued my broadcasting profession and found myself in BBC London. But before then, I had received offers from Deutsch Welle, VOA and Radio China who wanted opening a Hausa section. But BBC sent me an offer and asked me to wait for a year before I could go to London. I consulted my dad and my boss Late Dahiru Modibbo and they all asked me to wait for a year and then go to the BBC.

At the BBC, I worked with people like Sanusi Imam Kankia, Lawal Hadejia, Lawal

Sallau Jibiya, Nasiru Maiwada and Bashir Usman Tofa who wanted to be Nigerian President at one time. I did a drama called “Dan Arewa a Landan” a drama which showcased the coming of a northerner into London for the first time to study. As you know he would find things difficult before he adjusts. Then Mai- Nasara Idris was the northerner who came into London for the first time and Bashir Tofa was the older person who had been schooling there and was trying to guide him.

My drama writing came out of my stay at the BCNN as I was participating in the dramas produced by Yusuf Ladan which were “Basafce Dan Malam Dogara” and “Zaman Duniya Iyawane”.

When I came back from BBC in 1977, I was offered an appointment to be the first to work at the VOA Hausa section but my boss and my dad still asked me to remain at the BCNN.

By 1978, politics was coming back and BCNN was having correspondents in all of northern Nigeria but they have been amalgamated in to what is called FRCN. It was then decided that since it has become federal, then we should have correspondent in other non-northern states and I was taken to Ibadan, while two of my friends, Yahya Abubakar and Late Isa Ndume were taken to Lagos and Enugu respectively.

I was to cover the then Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Bendel states. I was there when politics started and as a reporter I was running from one place to another with politicians and that was how I got to know late (Chief Adisa) Akinloye, Late (Chief Obafemi) Awolowo and Bola Ige. Immediately after the election, Yahya Abubakar who was in Lagos was posted to Bauchi as a manager while I was transferred to Lagos to take over from him, this gave me the opportunity to cover the then Presidency and the National Assembly. I also got the opportunity to go to other countries with Alhaji Shehu Shagari as the president. I was later posted to Kaduna immediately after the first coup to take over from Malam Yusuf Ladan as head of programmes and that was how life continued. In the course of life when Ibrahim Babangida took over from Buhari, Dangiwa Umar was made the governor of Kaduna State and I was made his commissioner of Information, which was in 1985.

How was growing up like

Being the first child of my parents, I grew up with an uncle because of the cultural practice where the first child is always being ignored by his parents. But even at that and because we were educated then, the culture had started waning down, I will always write letters to my dad and he replies me too.

What year did you start work?

I finished my secondary school in December 1964, and I started working in January 1965, with the Native Authority as a teacher, and then went to the insurance company in July same year, by September 1965 I went to Lagos and then returned to Kaduna in 1966 after the coup.

Was your choice of profession deliberate or accidental?

I had wanted to be a teacher and I wanted to be a in the media because of the influence of my radio, so the broadcasting took over the teaching passion.

When did you get married?

I got married in 1970. My first marriage was an arranged one and I had one daughter with her before she died. My aunt who I was very close to got my wife for me. Same goes with my second marriage where we had two children too. I married a Yoruba woman on my own and we have three children together in fact we celebrated our 40th anniversary in March this year.

How was life in service?

God has been very kind to me. Again I have been very obedient to my bosses which has made me progress in life.

In what ways did your people benefit from your profession?

As a broadcaster, you will do things that people will adopt or reject. And as the first set of commissioner, then in Katsina State which was created in 1987, Katsina wanted to set up a television and radio stations, then the governor put up a committee in which I was among, and I was the first managing director Katsina State Radio Television Service and it was set based on the standard of the BCNN. I gave advice on how it would be set in such a way it would save cost because then Katsina State was not as viable economically as Kano and Kaduna were. I was the first and longest serving commissioner because I served three governors in Kaduna and one in Katsina.

How will you compare life then with what is obtained now?

It is not comparable because things are not the same as they used to be.

How will you describe life in retirement?

I served in Voice of Nigeria for nine years as Director Programmes. Because of my experience at BBC, which was between 1991 to 2000, then I was directed to report back to Kaduna and take over FRCN in 2000, which was two years to my retirement. So I came back to Kaduna with the view to build my own house in Katsina because I had come across someone who was disgraced out of government quarter and I did not want that to happen to me. While at Voice of Nigeria, I was very close to the director general and he kept giving me lots of assignments. So I was given the assignment of organising and collection of pension which I managed really well. When I came to Kaduna FRCN, I also left such policy which every pensioner now enjoys

Where were you during the country’s independence at 1960?

I was in Form 1 in the secondary school.

Have your hopes at independence been met?

Yes, they have been met because I said earlier, I had wanted to be either a broadcaster or a teacher and I have achieved it as I have served in the broadcasting profession for 52 years, which I celebrated in March this year.

How did you unwind during your younger days?

I had very few friends, but still I had passion for current affairs. So I spent most of my time reading the newspapers, magazines and listening to the radio because television then was available but to the rich

What challenges did you face in your work life and now in retirement?

God has been very kind to me and I am a very careful person. Whatever I set to do I always plan and this is why it hurts me to see that our people do not respect time, even my religion has taught me to respect time.

Has the present day National Assembly met the expectation of the people?

I don’t know what to say even though during the time of Sardauna, we were complaining on the way he does things but when we saw corruption coming, everyone then realised that Sardauna has done well. But generally democracy has been good to the people. The only thing is that there is the need for things to be better and we are praying for the present administration to do the rightful things, which will influence positively on the people of Nigeria.

Any regrets in life?

One thing about life is that when you plan, you succeed, but when you plan and fail then you relearn from your mistakes. I have always planned whatever I do that is why I have no regrets.

What would you have done differently?

I would still have been a teacher.

Advice to the younger generation.

They should take the advice of their parents seriously and they should not be with friends who will lead them astray. They should adhere strictly to their religion and let the society benefit from them in whatever they do.

Do you listen to music or go to parties?

I listen to music a lot as I am always with my radio.

What are your hobbies then and now?

My hobbies have always been reading the magazines and newspapers and listening to radio. In fact, my children have put me on WhatsApp but I still read my newspaper on a daily basis.