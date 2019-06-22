NEWS
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr Chidi Nwafor has resigned.
The commission made the clarification in a notice on its official twitter handle @inecnigeria, on Saturday.
It described the rumour as false, urging members of the public to disregard it.
“The rumour circulating that our Director ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded.
“The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (from June 18 to June 20).
“Neither he nor any senior staff has resigned his appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections,” the commission twitted.(NAN)
MOST READ
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr Chidi...
U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages
The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions...
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN
The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS19 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION22 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- OPINION9 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- WORLD24 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill
- NEWS20 hours ago
Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities