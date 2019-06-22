NEWS
Insurgency: 441,000 School Girls To Abandon Studies In Adamawa
A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan LGAs, on girl-child education enrollment revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned their studies in Adamawa state.
Mr Monday Osasah, Acting Executive Director Community-led Collective Action for Girls Education (C-CAGE) made the disclosure in Yola at a workshop.
Osasah attributed insurgency, poverty, high rate of pregnancy and use of girls for hawking, as some of the reason, while calling on government to urgently steps in to curtail the situation.
The survey which was to address the root causes of barriers to girl-child enrolment, retention and completion, and to recommend ways to change the narrative in the state.
Supported by the Malala foundation, the research, commissioned by the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) observed poverty could rubbish even free Formal education system in the state.
“The school drop near the exit point, at JSS 3 or SSS 3, when it comes to registering for the final year external examination.
“Many girls may get pregnant and end schooling prematurely.
The identified subsequently increasing fatherless’ babies in virtually every rural community, if the situation continued unabated across the 21 LGAs of the state.
