Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS

Published

1 min ago

on

In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has said that Federal government is working to ensure that they are equipped to generate their own income.

The head of service in Abuja, while inaugurating a 250 room hotel alongside other projects at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), stated this.

The 250 bedroom hostel and the other projects were said to have been abandoned some years back due to shortage of fund, but got revived with the support of the Head of Service.

Oyo-Ita revealed that the idea of partnering with the private sector in utilizing the infrastructures provided at the PSIN was born out of the desire to make MDAs self-reliant, bearing in mind the fact that government was having funding challenges.

While she also inaugurated a staff clinic, 27 Bedroom Guest house, information Communication Technology Centre within the premises of the institute, the number civil servant pledged more entrepreneurial and commercial innovations that would help government boost its revenue.

She noted that a public-private partnership will help in developing human capacity for the service as well as encourage commercial orientation and entrepreneurial development of government MDAs in line with our mandate to generate revenue.

“Much had been expected from the PSIN over the years as a place designed for the training of middle level civil and public servants.

The delay in project was because government was facing funding challenges. And because we cannot rely on government for all funds, we examine the public-private partnership”, she said

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS

In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
NEWS5 mins ago

Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu

For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives election...
Gov. Nyesom Wike Gov. Nyesom Wike
FEATURES6 hours ago

Rivers And Probe Of Council Funds

On May 28, 2019, less than 24 hours to his swearing-in for a second term in office, Rivers State Governor...
NEWS6 hours ago

Dr. Ojougboh Cairo Godson: Facts About One Nigerian Medical Doctor, Politician

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is a Nigerian Medical Doctor turned great politician, and businessman; born on September 8, 1958 in Ika...
NEWS6 hours ago

AfDB Creates £400m Fintech Fund To Boost Financial Inclusion

The African Development Bank has allocated £100 million in working capital and £300 million in debt financing to boost financial...
Oil palm seedlings Oil palm seedlings
FEATURES6 hours ago

Giving Boost To Nigerian Agriculture

JULIANA AGBO in this report examines the role of the private sector in complementing federal government’s effort in boosting the...
BUSINESS6 hours ago

NSE Mentors Students In Engineering Profession

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos State Branch, has mentored students in secondary schools on how to build their...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: