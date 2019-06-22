NEWS
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has said that Federal government is working to ensure that they are equipped to generate their own income.
The head of service in Abuja, while inaugurating a 250 room hotel alongside other projects at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), stated this.
The 250 bedroom hostel and the other projects were said to have been abandoned some years back due to shortage of fund, but got revived with the support of the Head of Service.
Oyo-Ita revealed that the idea of partnering with the private sector in utilizing the infrastructures provided at the PSIN was born out of the desire to make MDAs self-reliant, bearing in mind the fact that government was having funding challenges.
While she also inaugurated a staff clinic, 27 Bedroom Guest house, information Communication Technology Centre within the premises of the institute, the number civil servant pledged more entrepreneurial and commercial innovations that would help government boost its revenue.
She noted that a public-private partnership will help in developing human capacity for the service as well as encourage commercial orientation and entrepreneurial development of government MDAs in line with our mandate to generate revenue.
“Much had been expected from the PSIN over the years as a place designed for the training of middle level civil and public servants.
The delay in project was because government was facing funding challenges. And because we cannot rely on government for all funds, we examine the public-private partnership”, she said
MOST READ
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives election...
Rivers And Probe Of Council Funds
On May 28, 2019, less than 24 hours to his swearing-in for a second term in office, Rivers State Governor...
Dr. Ojougboh Cairo Godson: Facts About One Nigerian Medical Doctor, Politician
Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is a Nigerian Medical Doctor turned great politician, and businessman; born on September 8, 1958 in Ika...
AfDB Creates £400m Fintech Fund To Boost Financial Inclusion
The African Development Bank has allocated £100 million in working capital and £300 million in debt financing to boost financial...
Giving Boost To Nigerian Agriculture
JULIANA AGBO in this report examines the role of the private sector in complementing federal government’s effort in boosting the...
NSE Mentors Students In Engineering Profession
The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos State Branch, has mentored students in secondary schools on how to build their...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED4 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS16 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION19 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- WORLD21 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- OPINION6 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS23 hours ago
US-Iran: Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Military Strikes’