NAF Tasks Personnel On Regular Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force in Bauchi State has tasked its personnel to always engage in daily exercise so as to remain fit to carry out assigned duties and support their battle readiness.

AVM Napoleon Bali, Air Officer Commanding Headquarters Special Operations Command gave the charge in Bauchi on Saturday during the 2019 second quarter 10 kilometer ‘Route Match’ exercise.

Bali, who, was represented by Command Operation Officer, Air Commodore Nanjil Kumzhi, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, expressed delight to see all personnel participating in the ‘Route Match exercise.

He urged them to make sports part of their daily routine as it would not only boost their physical fitness but also equip them with sound minds to cope with the rigors of military professionalism.

While addressing the corps members posted to the base who were also participating in the exercise, Bali said the ‘route match’ was a quarterly exercise they were also expected to participate.

“To our NYSC members that are here today, this, I think is your first time of participating in this kind of event.

“The route match is a quarterly event that you are expected to join the personnel and perform. So, try and remain fit so that whenever you are here, you will be able to complete the route,” Bali said.

He disclosed that the annual fitness test would commence in August and advised that they must keep themselves very fit, adding that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar frowned at any personnel that was not medically and physically fit to successfully discharge his duty.

“For the personnel, there is a signal on annual fitness test which is expected to begin in August. So, it is expected that you will use this opportunity to keep yourself very fit.

“The Chief of Air Staff, frowns at any personnel that is not medically and physically fit to carry out duties as personnel,” he said. (NAN)