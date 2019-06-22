Naval Chief Expresses Confidence In Nigerian Navy, Says ‘ Will Not Tolerate Unprofessional Conduct Among Personnel’

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has warned its personnel that it would not tolerate any act of misdemeanor, unprofessional conduct, or acts that “could bring the service into disrepute”.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas gave the warning in Abuja on Saturday while delivering his message at the end of the Nigerian Navy Second Quarter Route March 2019.

Ibas, who was represented by the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm.Ifeola Mohammed, said the navy would continue to support Nigeria’s democracy by remaining loyal, committed and dedicated to the service of “our fatherland”.

“In achieving this feat, the NN will not tolerate any act of misdemeanor, unprofessional conduct or any act that can bring the service into disrepute by any personnel.

“Pertinently, the NN remains committed to welfare of all officers and ratings for optimal performance.

“Once more, dedication to duty and unflinching support to our growing democracy and constituted authority remains sacrosanct to all of us,” Ibas said.

The CNS congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians in general, for the renewed mandate given to the president.

He told the personnel that as members of the Armed Forces, it was imperative for them to maintain high level of operational and combat readiness.

“This can only be achieved if we equally maintain a high level of mental and physical fitness.

“This requirement informed this exercise which is designed to enhance our mental and physical alertness in response to contemporary security challenges.

“It is therefore commendable to note the high turnout and performance of personnel during the exercise.

“Suffice it to state that the performance we have witnessed today guarantees that the navy will continue to meet up with its constitutional commitments in collaboration with other security agencies in Nigeria to improve national security.

“It is pertinent to reinstate the fact that the nigerian navy remains a formidable partner in the internal security operations across the country.

“To this end, I enjoin you all to keep the flag flying by diligently performing your duties while maintaining utmost regard to human rights,” he said.

Ibas noted that personnel participation in the Second Quarter Route March was an opportunity for them to showcase their mental alertness as well as physical fitness.

He charged them to ensure maximum participation in subsequent quarterly route exercises, saying it was a major exercise in the NN Calendar of Events.

“It is thus appropriate to adjudge the exercise as successful,” he said.

He congratulated personnel that participated and completed the exercise, saying,” this is a clear demonstration of your physical fitness and readiness for further service.” (NAN)