ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj Set To Marry Childhood Friend Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj has confirmed she is set to marry Kenneth Petty after revealing they have obtained a marriage license.
The rapper and Kenneth have been dating for over seven months, when they went official with their relationship on Instagram.
She has since spoken about the decision to get the license with her ‘husband’, (which she called him )while talking about their evening routine on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.
‘We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness.
‘It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything,’ she said, according to Metro.
Nicki referred to her other half as ‘husband’ when she said Kenneth gives her a loving foot rub every evening after her shower, but admitted that they were not yet legally married.
‘Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all.
It’s just so sexy,’ she said.
The Chun Li rapper recently praised Kenneth for making her feel ’empowered’, and said she is in the ‘best place’ she’s been in a long time ‘spiritually’.
She said: ‘If I’m being honest, spiritually, I’m at the best place I’ve been in a long time.
‘I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I’m happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the man in my life, he’s known me since I was 14,’ she added.
‘He knows the real me, I don’t have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored.
‘There’s a different level of friendship and passion I’ve never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.
The Trinidadian born rapper is the most awarded female rapper with lots of accolades to her credit.
In 2015 she won the award for Best Hip-Hop Video for “Anaconda”.
She won the BET Award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist in 2010 and 2016.
Throughout 2011 to 2016, Minaj was nominated for a total of 10 Grammy Awards.
MOST READ
U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages
The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions...
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN
The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS18 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- OPINION8 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- WORLD23 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill