Notore To Partner Fed Ministry Of Education On Green School Initiative
Notore chemical industry, is to partner federal ministry of education, to introduce Green School Initiative in schools curriculum, for food security and jobs opportunity for youths in the land.
Mr Femi Solebo, M.D said the program involves secondary schools establishing demonstration farms to catch young farmers and teach them modern agricultural techniques and best practices.
Solebo in an interview with LEADERSHIP, further said the initiative is aimed at igniting the interest of school age youths in agricultural related carriers.
He said Notore is not limited only to grow fertilizer but to impact on the agricultural sector which is the key driver of the economy.
“Agriculture and its potentials can get Nigeria away from oil and gas dependency, as we can use to feed ourselves”
“The country need young farmers to replace the aging ones, that is why we need to impact on the best practice of agriculture
“Farmers are getting older we don’t want situation where these farmers goes off and we will have big vacuum.
“The idea is targeted at school children to bridge that gap and change their negative perceptions of Agricultural sector” he said.
The pilot project of the program was launched by the wife of the President, Aisha Mohammedu Buhari in Adamawa state
