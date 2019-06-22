NSE Mentors Students In Engineering Profession

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos State Branch, has mentored students in secondary schools on how to build their career in Engineering.

The Chairman of the Society, Engineer Muslideen O. Agora, while speaking at the Quiz Competition organised by NSE in Akoka, Lagos recently, said, NSE is augmented to mentor their younger ones especially those in secondary school so as to encourage them to pursue a career in any engineering course.

In a bid to tutor the incoming generation in engineering profession, he stated that, his Society decided to organise the Quiz Competition among secondary schools within its jurisdiction, focusing on secondary schools within Yaba, Somolu, Bariga including Mainland area of Lagos State.

“The essence of the inter-schools competition is to ensure that at a point in time when our present generation is no longer practising due to their age-factor, the younger ones that are being trained now can be competent to sustain the profession,” he pointed out.

He added that, “On the 18th of May, to further enhance the training, we got students from about ten schools in Lagos state and collaborated with the little Engineer, an NGO from Lebanon and an arm of Airboss foundation, a plane manufacturing company in France, to train our young engineers in robotics and get them exposed to the importance of team work.”

He further said, the Inter-Schools debate competition is a mandate that has to be accomplished by the union annually.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP at the end of the event, general secretary, Engr. Adesina A. Osinloye, urged Nigerian Government to set aside a good percentage of the National budget for Education in order to nurture students’ interest in science subjects.

“During our visits to schools, we got to know that majority of our schools do not have qualified teachers in subjects like; Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. This present generation over-time, becomes our future leaders.

So, Government should invest more in them,” he added.

At the end of the quiz competition amongst seven schools in attendance, Igbobi College emerged first, followed by International School Lagos (Unilag Secondary School), while Eletu Edibo High School took the third position.

A student representative of Igbobi College, Oluwaseun Ayantuga, appreciated NSE for its contribution and quota to the development of engineering career, promising that, he, together with his colleagues, will strive to become successful engineers in the society and across the universe.