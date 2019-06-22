NEWS
Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and former Vice Presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi and other dignitaries at the birthday celebration ceremony of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s wife, Prof. Mrs Idia Ize-Iyamu, in Benin City, the state capital.
Speaking to journalists during the ceremony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Abundant Life Parish, Obaseki described Mrs Ize-Iyamu, who clocked 50, as a celebrated professor and woman of repute.
“It is a golden age and she is a woman of immeasurable value not just to her husband and family but to her community. She is a religious woman and I celebrate with her, wish her well and wish her more opportunities to contribute to our society,” the governor said.
The governor since coming to power has maintained a dignified, brotherly poise in relating with his opponents, courting those within his party and outside with his good-natured politics and enthronement of mutual respect as the hallmark of inter-party relations.
The birthday celebration was spiced with music and drama presentations from different groups and exhortation from the Bible.
MOST READ
Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie...
Air Peace Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Port Harcourt Airport
An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while...
Desist From Suicidal Acts, NRC Boss Cautions Train Commuters, Residents Of Lagos
Mr Jerry Oche, Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM) on Saturday advised intending train passengers to desist from all suicidal acts...
Digital Skills: Cisco Establishes 200 Networking Academies In Nigeria
Global technology company, Cisco has established 200 Networking Academies in Nigeria, toward boosting digital skills. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, General Manager, Cisco...
Trinity University Commences Operations, Pledges Stable Academic Calendar
The Management of Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, says it has commenced operations for the 2018/2019 academic year with seven students,...
FCT Fadama Flags Off Disbursement Of Grants To GUYS Beneficiaries
The Federal Capital Territory Fadama III Additional Financing Project has commenced the disbursement of grants to Graduate Unemployed Youth and...
NISS Calls For National Policy To Tackle Soil Degradation, Pollution
The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has called for urgent national policy on soil to address degradation and pollution...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED11 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS24 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- OPINION14 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS8 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES14 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Customer Satisfaction Is Priority – Dalung
- ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019