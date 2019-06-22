Connect with us
NEWS

Obaseki Felicitates With Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Wife On Birthday       

Published

1 min ago

on

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend joined chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and former Vice Presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi and other dignitaries at the birthday celebration ceremony of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s wife, Prof. Mrs Idia Ize-Iyamu, in Benin City, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists during the ceremony at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Abundant Life Parish, Obaseki described Mrs Ize-Iyamu, who clocked 50, as a celebrated professor and woman of repute.

“It is a golden age and she is a woman of immeasurable value not just to her husband and family but to her community. She is a religious woman and I celebrate with her, wish her well and wish her more opportunities to contribute to our society,” the governor said.

The governor since coming to power has maintained a dignified, brotherly poise in relating with his opponents, courting those within his party and outside with his good-natured politics and enthronement of mutual respect as the hallmark of inter-party relations.

The birthday celebration was spiced with music and drama presentations from different groups and exhortation from the Bible.

 

