NEWS
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS
Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.
This is as hundreds of passengers also escaped death when a passenger plane belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport.
It was gathered that the explosion, occurred in the swampy area of the community in a pipeline belonging to be of the multi-national oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region.
However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, state that only three deaths have been so far confirmed in the incident.
Speaking to newsmen also, the lawmaker representing Oyigbo in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo not only confirmed the raging fire but that residents have fled their homes.
Nwankwo called on Federal and State Fire Services to come quickly to the area to put out the fire and stop its spread to other areas.
Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers escaped death when a passenger aircraft belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
LEADERSHIP gathered that aircraft, which over-shot the runway of the airport, was able to come to a halt about 200 meters from the runway.
An official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who pleaded for anonymity, blamed the heavy downpour for the incident.
The official stated that all the passengers of the aircraft, which came in from Lagos, have been successfully evacuated
MOST READ
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in...
Water Hyacinth Traps 70 Niger Delta Communities -IYC
…Seeks NDDC’s Intervention The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared the over 70 communities in Niger Delta region have been...
Insurgency: 441,000 School Girls To Abandon Studies In Adamawa
A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan LGAs, on girl-child education enrollment revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned...
FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno
Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100,...
Confirm Brambaifa NDDC Managing Director, Bayelsa Youths, Elders Urge PMB
Over 2,000 Youths and Elders staged a public procession in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State to call on President Muhammad Buhari...
Primate-Elect Of African Church Commends Obaseki’s Developmental Strides
The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor,...
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED15 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS2 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- OPINION17 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS11 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES18 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Customer Satisfaction Is Priority – Dalung