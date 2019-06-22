Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers

Published

1 min ago

on

*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS

Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

This is as hundreds of passengers also escaped death when a passenger plane belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

It was gathered that the explosion, occurred in the swampy area of the community in a pipeline belonging to be of the multi-national oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, state that only three deaths have been so far confirmed in the incident.

Speaking to newsmen also, the lawmaker representing Oyigbo in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo not only confirmed the raging fire but that residents have fled their homes.

Nwankwo called on Federal and State Fire Services to come quickly to the area to put out the fire and stop its spread to other areas.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers escaped death when a passenger aircraft belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that aircraft, which over-shot the runway of the airport, was able to come to a halt about 200 meters from the runway.

An official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who pleaded for anonymity, blamed the heavy downpour for the incident.

The official stated that all the passengers of the aircraft, which came in from Lagos, have been successfully evacuated

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers

*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in...
NEWS2 mins ago

Water Hyacinth Traps 70 Niger Delta Communities -IYC

…Seeks NDDC’s Intervention The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared the over 70 communities in Niger Delta region have been...
NEWS11 mins ago

Insurgency: 441,000 School Girls To Abandon Studies In Adamawa

A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan LGAs, on girl-child education enrollment revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned...
NEWS13 mins ago

FAO Distributes Farm Inputs To 100, 000 Farmers In Borno

Ahead of the rainy season, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has begun the distribution of farm inputs to 100,...
NEWS20 mins ago

Confirm Brambaifa NDDC Managing Director, Bayelsa Youths, Elders Urge PMB

Over 2,000 Youths and Elders staged a public procession in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State to call on President Muhammad Buhari...
NEWS20 mins ago

Primate-Elect Of African Church Commends Obaseki’s Developmental Strides

The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor,...
NEWS27 mins ago

Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support

Kogi State overnor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday, 22 June 2019 has condoled with the family of the late political...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: