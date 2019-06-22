Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers

*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS

Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

This is as hundreds of passengers also escaped death when a passenger plane belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

It was gathered that the explosion, occurred in the swampy area of the community in a pipeline belonging to be of the multi-national oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, state that only three deaths have been so far confirmed in the incident.

Speaking to newsmen also, the lawmaker representing Oyigbo in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo not only confirmed the raging fire but that residents have fled their homes.

Nwankwo called on Federal and State Fire Services to come quickly to the area to put out the fire and stop its spread to other areas.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers escaped death when a passenger aircraft belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that aircraft, which over-shot the runway of the airport, was able to come to a halt about 200 meters from the runway.

An official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who pleaded for anonymity, blamed the heavy downpour for the incident.

The official stated that all the passengers of the aircraft, which came in from Lagos, have been successfully evacuated