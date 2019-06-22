WORLD
U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages
The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to restart trade talks.
The move follows the similar blacklisting of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. last month, blocking it from buying U.S. software and components that it needs to make its products.
In a statement on Friday, the Commerce Department said the entities were part of China’s efforts to develop supercomputers. It said they raised national security concerns because the computers were being developed for military uses or in cooperation with the Chinese military.
The Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“While Huawei gets attention, the most important sector for U.S.-China economic competition is semiconductors,” Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute, who informally advises the Trump administration.
“Coming a week before the president meets Xi Jinping, it’s a welcome sign the U.S. won’t trade advanced technology for Chinese commodities purchases.”
Among those added to the blacklist were AMD’s Chinese joint-venture partner Higon, Commerce said in the statement. Also included were Sugon, which Commerce identified as Higon’s majority owner, along with Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit and Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, both of which the department said Higon had an ownership interest in.
The fifth entity is the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, which Commerce said was owned by the People’s Liberation Army’s 56th Research Institute. That institute’s mission, according to Commerce, is “to support China’s military modernization.”
The blacklisting requires American companies doing business with the Chinese firms to get a license from the U.S. government in order to sell their products. The policy for granting such licenses is that there’s a presumption of denial of such a request, according to the statement.
The action could heighten tensions just as Trump is preparing for a high-stakes meeting with his Xi during the Group of 20 meetings in Japan from June 28-29.
The U.S. said the companies are “involved in activities determined to be contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.” The notice will be published in the federal register on Monday, making it an official directive.
MOST READ
U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages
The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions...
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN
The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS17 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION20 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- OPINION7 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- WORLD22 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill