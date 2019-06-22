Connect with us
Veteran Actress Hilda Dokubo To Star In ‘Locked’

Veteran Actress, Hilda Dokubo is starring in Charles Gravilles’ new movie, ‘Locked.’

The actress popularly known for her crying roles took to her instagram handle @hildadokubo on Saturday to disclosed this saying the movie is a must watch.

She wrote, “I’m coming out….big time. So get that date @LOCKED it’s the movie you don’t want to miss.

The movie tells a story about a young lady who took her fiancée to meet her parents only to discover that her mother had gone into a psychotic fit and killed her father.

Upon this discovery, her mom held her and fiancée hostage.

It’s an interesting tale of love, drama, intrigue, all set within a scenario that involves mental illness.

The movie is directed by Simon Peacemaker and produced by Charles Granville.

Other acts in the movie include, Belinda Effah, Charles Granville, Sunny Neji, Abayomi Alvin, amongst others.
Locked will be showing in cinemas in August.

In February 2015, Dokubo won her 10th international ‘Best Actress’ award for her role in the movie ‘Stigma’ which also starred Emeka Ike, Jackie Appiah among others. (NAN)

 

