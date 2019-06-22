‘We Mentor Young People On Exemplary Leadership’

Mr Daniel Ezimadu is the founder of Leadership By Design (LBD) International Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that trains young people on self-development and leadership skills. In this interview with CECILIA OGEZI, he speaks on LBD’s trainings and mentorship programmes and more

How does your trainings programmes enhances the life of participants?

We recently concluded the first in our mentorship and entrepreneurship trainings series for the youth tagged, “Mind set of an entrepreneur “ and it’s basically on entrepreneurship skills. But to do that you need to shape the mind to handle challenges you may encounter on the way. Available statistics shows that about 80 percent of new businesses in Nigeria fail within the first year of operation. It is therefore important for young people to be mentored in this regard to avoid pitfalls.

Our company from inception in 2014 has trained over 4500 youths. It is a faith-based organisation that seeks to inspire and mentor people into becoming exemplary leaders and raise a generation of people that will become beacons of hope to the nations of the world.

We are guided by the fact that if we ignite passion for self-discovery, self-development and self-deployment in individuals and potential leaders who desire to become more effective and productive in whatever they do and wherever they are placed it would change the way things are in the country. Bearing in mind that the young people are the strength of any society.

We are currently in an age where things are being re-defined and the norms are being question, one of such norms is the word “Leadership”. Before now, Leadership is defined in the context of “titles or positions” but in the 21st century, Leadership is defined in the context of “finding purpose and passion, for what you do and developing it”. With this definition, we can look at a shoe cobbler who is good at what he does and call him a Leader, we can also look at that young talented lady that paints and call her a leader, the list goes on.

We all know life has evolved and so is the skill sets, so for you to be relevant in our world, you have to also upgrade your skills. There are some knowledge we acquired from the university five to 10 years ago that are now obsolete and these issues also affect the skills we have.

What is your main target?

Our target has always been the youths. Better still, now that I just won the Tony Elumelu grant. Also my experience has taught me that young people in business are not properly guided on how to write a good business plan.

We want to teach young people the rudiment of packaging their idea, many young people don’t know the guideline or procedures to writing a winning business plan.

Money is not the only thing you need to start a business with a good business plan there are people who can help you get grant but you need to have it well laid out

A good business plan is a compendium of a good research to know your market and knowing how to start if it’s well researched and planned there are people who will give you grants

It involves going out there and researching about a chosen market, knowing what it takes to start, how to make profit, how much it will cost and how many people you would to start.

Sometimes it could be government policies that cause a gap in learning example is the postponement of school break during the just concluded general election.

With that platform the teacher needs to only create a course work where a student can check to see it and work on it online.

How concerned are you about progress of the Nigerian youth?

Very concerned. It started back during my youth service year in 2004 while I was serving in Jos, Plateau State, there I and a few corps members organised seminars for students in secondary schools to guide them to choosing good career paths.

I have the passion to see young people become what they want to be and most of the time youths need to be trained for the impact they ought to make.

Part of our plan is to reach out to two secondary schools in Gwagwalada, in two weeks as part of the our seminars sections for secondary schools.

What has been your major challenge so far?

Funding. We need more people in the society who believe that the youth are the strength of the nation to partner with organizations like ours to impact on as many youths as possible.

In those days, we were told, that the young ones are the leaders of tomorrow or to aptly put it, “The future Leaders”, the sad reality is that the future is here now but the young ones are not readily prepared to handle it and so, for us in LBD Int’l initiative, we find this to be our purpose for such a time as this. Our resolve is strong and we won’t stop until every young person in every corner within Nigeria and beyond accept the responsibility to make Nigeria become the nation she was designed to be.