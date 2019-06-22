Week Governors Took Over Aso Rock

It was yet another busy week in the seat of power. It was a week state governors took over almost all the President’s scheduled as they kept thronging Aso Rock with their entourage. On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari recieved Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, but he left without speaking to State House correspondents.

On Tuesday, the president met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The governors came to congratulate the president on the election of the leadership of the National Assembly. The preferred candidates of the party, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and Femi Gbajabiamila emerged as Senate President and Speaker respectively.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed to State House correspondents that they discussed with the president a number of issues ranging from the National Assembly elections, bailouts, security and agriculturs.

That same day, President Buhari met with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The governor told State House correspondents that he briefed the president on the security situation in Lagos State and other related challenges confronting the state and his response was quite encouraging.

“I can’t get it any better. His words were very encouraging. His acceptance of the initiatives that I brought on board were very resounding. So, I am very encouraged and he just gave me the opportunity to go and do more,” he submitted.

Next was Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said he briefed the President on the security situation in Kano State. He declared his state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“We are working in synergy with security agencies in Kano State to ensure that the state remains peaceful despite what is happening in the neighbouring states. Our emphasis is on community policing, community participation, especially those communities located around the forest areas of the state.

On Wednesday, the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers presented Governor Yahaya Bello to President Buhari for a second term.

The monarchs and the governor met with Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja to seek the President’s support amid insinuations that the party leadership were not in favour of returning Bello for another term.

The monarchs led by Attah Igala and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni Il, also demanded for the position of finance minister in Buhari’s next cabinet. Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi said they met President Buhari over several issues.

Later that same day, Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, met with President Buhari over the rising spate of insecurity in the state. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor stated that his administration wants to address the root cause of insurgency as this will go a long way in resolving the crisis.

He said, “I am basically here to discuss with Mr President on how possible the federal government can strengthen the current security situation on ground as well as strengthen the means of livelihood of the entire people of Borno state.

On Thursday, President Buhari Inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, where he urged state governors to “enforce very vigorously” free and compulsory basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

The President also urged the governors to pay special attention to security, health and agriculture in the next four years of this administration. President Buhari reminded the governors that providing free and compulsory education is a constitutional provision.

He said, ‘‘Section 18(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended places on all of us here an obligation to eradicate illiteracy and provide free and compulsory education. Section 2 of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act provides that every Government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

‘‘It is indeed a crime for any parent to keep his child out of school for this period. In my view, when a government fails to provide the schools, teachers and teaching materials necessary for basic education, it is actually aiding and abetting that crime”.