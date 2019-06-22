Connect with us
Advertise With Us

COLUMNS

Week Governors Took Over Aso Rock

Published

1 min ago

on

It was yet another busy week in the seat of power. It was a week state governors took over almost all the President’s scheduled as they kept thronging Aso Rock with their entourage. On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari recieved Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, but he left without speaking to State House correspondents.

On Tuesday, the president met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The governors came to congratulate the president on the election of the leadership of the National Assembly. The preferred candidates of the party, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and Femi Gbajabiamila emerged as Senate President and Speaker respectively.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed to State House correspondents that they discussed with the president a number of issues ranging from the National Assembly elections, bailouts, security and agriculturs.

That same day, President Buhari met with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The governor told State House correspondents that he briefed the president on the security situation in Lagos State and other related challenges confronting the state and his response was quite encouraging.

“I can’t get it any better. His words were very encouraging. His acceptance of the initiatives that I brought on board were very resounding. So, I am very encouraged and he just gave me the opportunity to go and do more,” he submitted.

Next was Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who said he briefed the President on the security situation in Kano State. He declared his state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“We are working in synergy with security agencies in Kano State to ensure that the state remains peaceful despite what is happening in the neighbouring states. Our emphasis is on community policing, community participation, especially those communities located around the forest areas of the state.

On Wednesday, the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers presented Governor Yahaya Bello to President Buhari for a second term.

The monarchs and the governor met with Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja to seek the President’s support amid insinuations that the party leadership were not in favour of returning Bello for another term.

The monarchs led by Attah Igala and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni Il, also demanded for the position of finance minister in Buhari’s next cabinet. Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi said they met  President Buhari over several issues.

Later that same day, Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, met with President Buhari over the rising spate of insecurity in the state. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the governor stated that his administration wants to address the root cause of insurgency as this will go a long way in resolving the crisis.

He said, “I am basically here to discuss with Mr President on how possible the federal government can strengthen the current security situation on ground as well as strengthen the means of livelihood of the entire people of Borno state.

On Thursday, President Buhari Inaugurated  the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, where he  urged state governors to “enforce very vigorously” free and compulsory basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

The President also urged the governors to pay special attention to security, health and agriculture in the next four years of this administration. President Buhari reminded the governors that providing free and compulsory education is a constitutional provision.

He said, ‘‘Section 18(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended places on all of us here an obligation to eradicate illiteracy and provide free and compulsory education. Section 2 of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act provides that every Government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.

‘‘It is indeed a crime for any parent to keep his child out of school for this period. In my view, when a government fails to provide the schools, teachers and teaching materials necessary for basic education, it is actually aiding and abetting that crime”.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

Gov. Nyesom Wike Gov. Nyesom Wike
FEATURES1 min ago

Rivers And Probe Of Council Funds

On May 28, 2019, less than 24 hours to his swearing-in for a second term in office, Rivers State Governor...
NEWS13 mins ago

Dr. Ojougboh Cairo Godson: Facts About One Nigerian Medical Doctor, Politician

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is a Nigerian Medical Doctor turned great politician, and businessman; born on September 8, 1958 in Ika...
NEWS30 mins ago

AfDB Creates £400m Fintech Fund To Boost Financial Inclusion

The African Development Bank has allocated £100 million in working capital and £300 million in debt financing to boost financial...
Oil palm seedlings Oil palm seedlings
FEATURES30 mins ago

Giving Boost To Nigerian Agriculture

JULIANA AGBO in this report examines the role of the private sector in complementing federal government’s effort in boosting the...
BUSINESS31 mins ago

NSE Mentors Students In Engineering Profession

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos State Branch, has mentored students in secondary schools on how to build their...
BUSINESS36 mins ago

Collaborate To Reposition Power Sector, Expert Charges CBN, NERC

A financial expert and former executive director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Mr. Kola Ayeye has decried the...
NEWS36 mins ago

PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: